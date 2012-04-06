Afghanistan quyết đoạt huy chương vàng

Lời thoại chương trình - Transcript

Natalie

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we’re hearing about a taekwondo fighter from Afghanistan and learning the phrase 'keep a low profile'.

Rohullah Nikpai is from Afghanistan and is a taekwondo fighter.

Rohullah won his country's first ever Olympic medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

BBC reporter Lyse Doucet has been to meet Rohullah.

Listen out for which medal Rohullah won in Beijing and listen for the phrase 'keep a low profile'.

Clip

Rohullah Nikpai is a new kind of warrior in a country which has seen some 30 years of war. He’s fighting to win taekwondo gold in London 2012. Nikpai’s bronze medal in Beijing 2008 was a golden moment for him, for a country which had never won an Olympic medal before. The soft-spoken star finds it hard to keep a low profile. He's recognised everywhere he goes.

Natalie

Listen again for which medal Rohullah won in Beijing and listen for the phrase 'keep a low profile'.

Clip

Natalie

Did you hear which medal Rohullah won at the Beijing Olympic games?

Yes he won a bronze medal.

Lyse said the phrase 'keep a low profile'.

On screen

keep a low profile

giữ ở mức kín đáo, không phô trương

Natalie

The soft spoken star finds it hard to keep a low profile.

Well we have heard about Rohullah and learnt the phrase 'keep a low profile', now let's listen to some people in London using this phrase.

Ý kiến người qua đường

If my boss is angry or in a bad mood, I try to keep a low profile.

I'm quite shy and I don't like a lot of attention, so I usually keep a low profile.

It's hard for the Royal Family to keep a low profile because everybody knows who they are.

On screen

Natalie

I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Cụm từ với 'keep'

Trong đoạn video chúng ta đã nghe có cụm từ 'keep a low profile', có nghĩa là giữ ở mức kín đáo,

lặng lẽ, không phô trương, không thu hút sự chú ý của mọi người.

"The soft-spoken star finds it hard to keep a low profile. He's recognised everywhere he goes."

Sau đây là một số cụm từ với "keep"

Hãy hoàn thành các câu sau, dùng các cụm từ với "keep" sao cho thích hợp.

1. He likes to ______________ about what he is doing. He never tells me anything!

2. Jill changes her job all the time. It is hard to ______________ where she is working.

3. Everybody is doing excellent work. ______________!

4. You can rely on me. I always ______________.

Các cụm từ với "fighting"

Trong đoạn video chúng ta đã được nghe lời của một vận động viên môn taewondo, Rohullah Nikpai.

Sau đây là một vài cụm từ với 'fighting':

Hãy hoàn thành các câu sau, dùng các từ cụm từ với 'fighting' sao cho thích hợp.

1. What is your ________ on the situation?

2. I would ________ you to look for jobs in retail.

3. Mark wasn't very well today. I ________ him to go home from work.

4. My brother is not very good at giving ________. He doesn't like to get involved in my

problems!

Đáp án - Answers

Phrases with 'keep'

1. He likes to keep me guessing about what he is doing. He never tells me anything!

2. Jill changes her job all the time. It is hard to keep track of where she is working.

3. Everybody is doing excellent work. Keep it up!

4. You can rely on me. I always keep a promise.

Fighting phrases

1. We need to do a lot of work, but we still have a fighting chance of winning the league.

2. My mother is 60 years old and fighting fit.

3. The athletes showed a lot of fighting spirit in the final of the competition.