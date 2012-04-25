Chu du từ Nhật sang Mỹ vì sóng thần

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

well-travelled - trải qua một hành trình dài

set adrift - trôi nổi

washed ashore - dạt vào bờ

possession - tài sản, của cải

located - được tìm thấy

Bài khóa - Transcript

This is a well-travelled football!

Identified thanks to the names written on it, the ball was set adrift by the tsunami that hit Japan over a year ago. It was washed ashore in Alaska!

Its proud owner is Misaki Murakami: he received this treasured possession from his schoolmates when he got transferred to another school. The teenager became a minor celebrity after it was located.

Bản dịch - Translation

Đây là trái bóng đã trải qua một hành trình dài!

Được xác định nhờ dòng tên được viết trên mình, trái bóng đã bị trôi dạt vì sóng thần ở Nhật Bản cách đây 1 năm. Nó dạt vào bờ tận Alaska!

Chủ nhân đầy tự hào của trái bóng này là Misaki Murakami: cậu nhận lại tài sản quý báu này từ các bạn học của mình khi cậu chuyển sang một trường khác. Cậu thiếu niên đã trở nên nổi tiếng sau khi người ta tìm thấy trái bóng này.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

well-travelled / set adrift / washed ashore / possession / located

1. By the end of the morning, dozens of boxes have ___________, and fishermen run around trying to gather as many as possible.

2. The explorer who ________ the wreck of the Titanic nearly 30 years ago says more needs to be done to protect it from damage.

3. Last month around a thousand Rohingyas were towed out to sea and _______ by the Thai military, said survivors who reached India and Indonesia.

4. Seventy-year-old Mohammed Islamta arranges his few meagre __________ carefully in the dust: a mat, a cooking pot and traditional Tuareg tea-pot and stove, the only things he managed to bring as he fled his home near Menaka in Mali just over a month ago.

5. They are ________ - in reality as well as in cyberspace - and are familiar with different societies and different ways of doing politics.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. By the end of the morning, dozens of boxes have washed ashore, and fishermen run around trying to gather as many as possible.

Source: Ecuador film shows growing reach of drugs trade

2. The explorer who located the wreck of the Titanic nearly 30 years ago says more needs to be done to protect it from damage.

Source: Titanic anniversary: Explorer wants more preservation

3. Last month around a thousand Rohingyas were towed out to sea and set adrift by the Thai military, said survivors who reached India and Indonesia.

Source: UN awaits Thai reply on migrants

4. Seventy-year-old Mohammed Islamta arranges his few meagre possessions carefully in the dust: a mat, a cooking pot and traditional Tuareg tea-pot and stove, the only things he managed to bring as he fled his home near Menaka in Mali just over a month ago.

Source: Tuareg rebels make troubled return from Libya to Mali

5. They are well-travelled - in reality as well as in cyberspace - and are familiar with different societies and different ways of doing politics.

Source: Italians find voice and punish Silvio Berlusconi