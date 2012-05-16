Quán café cho những người yêu mèo

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

forbidden - bị cấm

feline - (thuộc) loài mèo

cuddle - vuốt ve, ôm ấp

phenomenon - hiện tượng đặc biệt

unhygienic - mất vệ sinh

Bài khóa - Transcript

Dogs are forbidden here.

But feline visitors are more than welcome in this new café in Vienna.

Café Neko is home to five cats which customers can cuddle whilst enjoying a cup of coffee.

Cat cafés are a popular phenomenon in Japan, but this is a first for Austria.

Officials were initially worried that the café would be unhygienic, but the establishment is already proving popular.

Bản dịch - Translation

Chó bị cấm tại đây.

Nhưng các khách hàng thuộc loài mèo lại được chào đón tại quán cafe mới ở Viên này.

Quán cafe Neko là nơi ở của 5 con mèo và khách có thể vuốt ve, ôm ấp chúng trong khi uống cà phê.

Các quán cafe có mèo là một hiện tượng đặc biệt rất được ưa chuộng tại Nhật, nhưng đây là quán đầu tiên tại Áo.

Các viên chức lúc đầu lo rằng có thể sẽ mất vệ sinh tại quán, nhưng quán đang ngày càng được ưa chuộng.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

forbidden / feline / cuddle / phenomenon / unhygienic

1. Workers at the centre have produced a video called '12 cats of Christmas' to highlight some of their ___________ charges.

2. They are as dangerous as any other bear, they will grab at you and have enormous teeth and powerful forearms so I am not going to ___________ them.

3. Activists say the jails are ___________, filthy and sometimes violent.

4. The ________________, known as a perigee full moon, means the Moon appears up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than when it is furthest from the planet.

5. The stray dog population rocketed when former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu forced people to move into large complexes where pets were __________________.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. Workers at the centre have produced a video called '12 cats of Christmas' to highlight some of their feline charges.

Source: RSPCA cattery choir's '12 cats of Christmas'

2. They are as dangerous as any other bear, they will grab at you and have enormous teeth and powerful forearms so I am not going to cuddle them.

Source: Edinburgh pandas: Zoo-keeper tells of 'trepidation'.

3. Activists say the jails are unhygienic, filthy and sometimes violent.

Source: Bangladesh's most famous hangman

4. The phenomenon, known as a perigee full moon, means the Moon appears up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than when it is furthest from the planet.

Source: Bigger and brighter 'supermoon' graces the night sky

5. The stray dog population rocketed when former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu forced people to move into large complexes where pets were forbidden.

Source: Romanian dogs brought to Norfolk