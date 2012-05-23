Sửa sang sân vận động cho World Cup 2014

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

descendants (the living relatives of previous generations): con cháu, thế hệ con cháu

squatters (people who occupy an area without permission): những người nhảy dù vào đâu đó ở bất hợp pháp

renovation works (repairs done to a building): công việc sửa sang, xây dựng lại

eviction (to be forced to leave a place): bị đuổi, buộc phải rời khỏi đâu đó (nhà cửa, đất đai...)

derelict (abandoned and in bad condition): cũ, bỏ hoang, vô chủ

Bài khóa - Transcript

They are the descendants of the first Brazilians.

Members of different indigenous groups have been living as squatters on the doorstep of the famous Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

But they're not looking forward to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The stadium's renovation works might put them at risk of eviction.

The derelict building used to house the first museum dedicated to their culture.

Bản dịch - Translation

Họ là con cháu của những người Brazil đầu tiên.

Thành viên của các nhóm dân bản xứ khác nhau đã sống như những người nhảy dù bất hợp pháp ở ngay quanh sân vận động nổi tiếng Maracana ở Rio de Janeiro.

Nhưng họ không mong đợi Cúp bóng đá thế giới 2014 tại Brazil. Những hoạt động sửa sang mới tại sân vận động có thể đẩy họ tới nguy cơ bị buộc phải rời đi.

Khu nhà bỏ hoang này đã từng được dùng làm bảo tàng đầu tiên giới thiệu nền văn hóa của họ.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

descendants / squatters / renovation works / eviction / derelict

1. Israel's prime minister has asked his defence minister to delay the ______ of Jewish settlers who took over a house in the Arab part of Hebron.

2. _________ had originally occupied the building in 1990 and it later became a major housing project.

3. Painted in mainly red ochre on a wattle and daub panel, it was discovered behind 18th century panelling during __________ in the 1960s.

4. Two doors down is a ___________ building. Shockingly there are still two families living in the rubble filled rooms. One is a mother with three little girls. The other is a refugee from Azerbaijan's devastating war with Armenia during the 1990s.

5. And you can still see its influence in the mosques and minarets, in the spice markets and in the faces of the so-called Swahili people - the Muslim __________ of marriages between local Africans and Arab traders and settlers.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. Israel's prime minister has asked his defence minister to delay the eviction of Jewish settlers who took over a house in the Arab part of Hebron.

2. Squatters had originally occupied the building in 1990 and it later became a major housing project.

Source: Berlin eviction prompts clashes at former squat

3. Painted in mainly red ochre on a wattle and daub panel, it was discovered behind 18th century panelling during renovation works in the 1960s.

Source: Shandy Hall in Coxwold was once home to Laurence Sterne

4. Two doors down is a derelict building. Shockingly there are still two families living in the rubble filled rooms. One is a mother with three little girls. The other is a refugee from Azerbaijan's devastating war with Armenia during the 1990s.

Source: Winners and losers in the new Baku

5. And you can still see its influence in the mosques and minarets, in the spice markets and in the faces of the so-called Swahili people - the Muslim descendants of marriages between local Africans and Arab traders and settlers.

Source: Emerging economies rise to prominence