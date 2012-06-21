Cá dự đoán kết quả Euro 2012

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

predicting (saying something will happen in the future): dự đoán, đoán trước

psychic (having the ability to predict the future): có khả năng tâm linh, có thể đoán trước tương lai

forecast (statement of what will happen in the future): dự báo, dự đoán

spot on (exactly right): đúng, chính xác

wide of the mark (wrong): sai, khác xa (so với dự đoán)

Bài khóa - Transcript

First there was Paul the Octopus predicting World Cup results two years ago…

Now a psychic fish in Singapore is being used to forecast the scores of matches at Euro 2012.

The dragonfish, known as Big Huat, was spot on with one-all for the football tournament’s opener between Poland and Greece.

Its younger nephew, though, was wide of the mark suggesting the Poles would win.

Bản dịch - Translation

Đầu tiên là chú bạch tuộc Paul từng dự đoán kết quả các trận thi đấu Cúp bóng đá Thế giới cách đây hai năm…

Nay một chú cá có khả năng tiên đoán tương lai tại Singapore được dùng để dự báo kết quả các trận bóng đá giải Euro 2012.

Chú cá rồng, vẫn được biết đến với cái tên Big Huat, đã đoán chính xác tỉ số 1 đều cho trận khai mạc giữa đội Ba Lan và Hy Lạp.

Tuy nhiên cháu của Big Huat đã đoán sai rất xa khi gợi ‎ý rằng đội Ba Lan sẽ thắng.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

predicting / psychic / forecast / spot on / wide of the mark

1. Former President Franklin D Roosevelt may have been __________ when he declared: "We have nothing to fear but fear itself." But markets driven by fear are never pretty.

2. The Met Office has __________ heavy rain for the East, South West and South East of England including London.

3. Emma is an intelligence officer who works at MI5's headquarters with people like Shami who are out on the ground. Like Shami, her preconception of MI5 was __________.

4. A prominent scientist thinks that pets have a __________ ability that gives them a telepathic relationship with their owners.

5. Some are __________ that the outcome will affect the outcome of November's presidential election.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. Former President Franklin D Roosevelt may have been spot on when he declared: "We have nothing to fear but fear itself." But markets driven by fear are never pretty.

Source: Eurozone crisis: White House holds its breath

2. The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for the East, South West and South East of England including London.

Source: F lood and heavy rain warnings for England

3. Emma is an intelligence officer who works at MI5's headquarters with people like Shami who are out on the ground. Like Shami, her preconception of MI5 was wide of the mark.

Source: What are spies really like?

4. A prominent scientist thinks that pets have a psychic ability that gives them a telepathic relationship with their owners.

Source: Can some dogs read their owners' minds?

5. Some are predicting that the outcome will affect the outcome of November's presidential election.

Source: Wisconsin recall: US media views