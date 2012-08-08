Làm sạch bờ biển Hong Kong

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

clean-up operation (project to tidy up an area): chiến dịch dọn dẹp, làm sạch

washed up (appeared on a beach): trôi dạt vào bờ

toxins (dangerous chemicals): hóa chất độc hại

food chain (group of organisms that feed off one another): dây chuyền thức ăn

translucent (semi-transparent; that allows light through): trong mờ (như kính mờ, ánh sáng có thể chiếu qua)

Bài khóa - Transcript

The clean-up operation begins.

Millions of pellets which are used to make plastic have been washed up on Hong Kong’s beaches, following the worst typhoon in thirteen years.

Environmentalists are concerned that the pellets will absorb dangerous toxins, which could enter the food chain.

Several hundred volunteers turned up to try and remove the translucent pellets, but the beaches could still take months to clean

Bản dịch - Translation

Chiến dịch dọn dẹp bắt đầu.

Hàng triệu hạt được dùng để làm nhựa đã trôi dạt vào bờ biển Hong Kong sau trận bão khủng khiếp nhất kể từ 13 năm qua.

Các nhà môi trường đang quan ngại rằng các hạt nhựa này sẽ hấp thụ chất độc hại nguy hiểm và có thể xâm nhập vào dây chuyền thức ăn.

Vài trăm người tình nguyện đã tới và tìm cách dọn những hạt mờ (bán trong suốt ) này đi nhưng có lẽ sẽ phải mất hàng tháng trời mới có thể dọn sạch các bãi biển này.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

clean-up operation / washed up / toxins / food chain / translucent

1. A dead humpback whale has been _______________ in a Australian ocean swimming pool, surprising morning swimmers and causing a major problem for authorities who must remove it.

2. Cigarette butts become trapped between paving stones and are then washed into drains and can cause blockages which in turn can lead to flooding issues. They also leak _______ that contaminate water and can harm marine life.

3. A new inflatable and _______________ bubble-shaped hotel has appeared on the shores of the Baltic sea, some 150 kilometres south of the Estonian capital Tallinn.

4. A _________________ is continuing in the Borders town of Jedburgh after flooding caused by heavy rain. The town was struck by flash flooding on Sunday after the main streets turned into a river during a two hour downpour.

5. Two major retailers in South Korea announced on Wednesday that they were suspending US beef sales. US Trade Representative Ron Kirk has urged Indonesia to lift the ban, saying that there is no evidence that the US ____________________ has been tainted.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. A dead humpback whale has been washed up in a Australian ocean swimming pool, surprising morning swimmers and causing a major problem for authorities who must remove it.

Source: Humpback whale washes up in Syndey pool

2. Cigarette butts become trapped between paving stones and are then washed into drains and can cause blockages which in turn can lead to flooding issues. They also leak toxins that contaminate water and can harm marine life.

Source: 'Rise' in smoking-related litter on Highland streets

3. A new inflatable and translucent bubble-shaped hotel has appeared on the shores of the Baltic sea, some 150 kilometres south of the Estonian capital Tallinn.

Source: Inside Estonia's see-through inflatable bubble hotel

4.A clean-up is continuing in the Borders town of Jedburgh after flooding caused by heavy rain. The town was struck by flash flooding on Sunday after the main streets turned into a river during a two hour downpour.

Source: Jedburgh tries to get back to business after the floods

5. Two major retailers in South Korea announced on Wednesday that they were suspending US beef sales. US Trade Representative Ron Kirk has urged Indonesia to lift the ban, saying that there is no evidence that the US food chain has been tainted.

Source: Indonesia bans some US beef imports after mad cow case