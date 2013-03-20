Duy trì và giới thiệu văn hóa bản địa

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

rainforest(a tropical area where it rains a lot and there are lots of trees):rừng nhiệt đới

concrete jungle (city with many buildings): “rừng” bê tông cốt thép

indigenous community (group of people who come from a particular area, and lived there before any other people): cộng đồng người bản xứ

a far cry from (extremely different from): khác xa (với)

responsibility (obligation, duty): trách nhiệm,nghĩa vụ

Bài khóa - Transcript

From the rainforest to the concrete jungle…

New York is where the son of the traditional chief of an indigenous community in Brazil has come to study. His dream is to speak English well and become a documentary film-maker.

It is a far cry from the village in the Amazon where Nilson Tuwe Huni Kui’s people live.

Tuwe carries the responsibility of making his people's culture and problems known to the world.

Bản dịch - Translation

Từ rừng nhiệt đới tới "rừng" bê tông cốt sắt...

New York là nơi con trai vị thủ lĩnh truyền thống của một cộng đồng người bản xứ tại Brazil đến học. Giấc mơ của anh là nói tiếng Anh thành thạo và trở thành một nhà làm phim tài liệu.

Nó thật khác xa với ngôi làng ở vùng Amazon nơi người cùng bộ tộc của Nilson Tuwe Huni Kui sinh sống.

Tuwe lĩnh nhận trách nhiệm đưa văn hóa và những vấn đề của bộ tộc anh cho cả thế giới biết đến.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

rainforest / concrete jungle / indigenous community / a far cry from / responsibility

1. Primary schoolteacher Antonio Clima was with his class of 11-year-olds when the building starting shaking, bricks came loose, and a piece of the roof ledge collapsed. "I was very calm as I felt it was my __________ to be strong for the children, but they were screaming and crying. It's all been too much for them."

2. Peruvian President Ollanta Humala has approved a law giving __________ the right to be consulted about development on their lands.

3. Once a mainly desert outpost, Mecca's Grand Mosque is now encircled by a __________ made up of high-rise apartment blocks and five-star hotels.

4. The further you drive up winding roads, the worse your mobile phone signal gets. It's hard to spot a telephone tower anywhere, but for miles on end you can see emerald green paddy fields peppering the hills. It is peacefully quiet - __________ the hustle and bustle of Jakarta.

5. More than 60% of Liberia's virgin __________ has been granted to logging companies since Nobel Prize winning President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, came to power in 2006, according to a Global Witness report. It says the majority of these have been unregulated private contracts.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. Primary schoolteacher Antonio Clima was with his class of 11-year-olds when the building starting shaking, bricks came loose, and a piece of the roof ledge collapsed. "I was very calm as I felt it was my responsibility to be strong for the children, but they were screaming and crying. It's all been too much for them."

Source: Quiet terror of earthquake victims

2. Peruvian President Ollanta Humala has approved a law giving indigenous communities the right to be consulted about development on their lands.

Source: Peru's president approves indigenous consultation law

3. Once a mainly desert outpost, Mecca's Grand Mosque is now encircled by a concrete jungle made up of high-rise apartment blocks and five-star hotels.

Source: Hajj pilgrims splash the cash at Mecca markets

4. The further you drive up winding roads, the worse your mobile phone signal gets. It's hard to spot a telephone tower anywhere, but for miles on end you can see emerald green paddy fields peppering the hills. It is peacefully quiet - a far cry from the hustle and bustle of Jakarta.

Source: Indonesian farmers reaping social media rewards

5. More than 60% of Liberia's virgin rainforest has been granted to logging companies since Nobel Prize winning President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, came to power in 2006, according to a Global Witness report. It says the majority of these have been unregulated private contracts.

Source: Liberia's failed logging promises