Beckham, đại sứ quảng bá cho bóng đá TQ

Image caption David Beckham gặp gỡ học sinh Trung Quốc để khuyến khích giới trẻ quan tâm tới bóng đá.

Cựu đội trưởng tuyển Anh, David Beckham, được giới chức ngành bóng đá Trung Quốc thuê làm một công việc đặc biệt. Đó là quảng bá cho Giải bóng đá nội địa nước này. Beckham sẽ thực hiện vai trò mới này của mình trong thời gian thi đấu cho đội Paris St. Germain của Pháp.

Phóng viên BBC, Damian Grammaticas, tường thuật.

Nghe toàn bài

David Beckham says he's 'honoured' and 'excited' by this new role, as part-time global ambassador for Chinese football. It could be one of his toughest yet.

In the world's most populous country, football has struggled for popularity. Corruption and match-fixing have tainted Chinese football. And recent attempts by Chinese clubs to hire star players from abroad, including Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka have foundered. The big foreign names have left after just a few months, disappointed by their new clubs or the standard of the game in China.

In the same way he was an ambassador for the London Olympics, David Beckham's role will be to promote China's Super League inside and outside the country. In particular he’ll try to encourage Chinese children to get interested in the game.

It's not clear how much he'll be paid by China's League to be its ambassador, but he'll continue to play football for his new French club Paris St. Germain.

Nghe các từ

honoured (proud and happy): được vinh dự

role (job or responsibility): vai trò, công việc

ambassador (person who represents the sport): đại sứ, người đại diện

toughest (most challenging/hardest): khó khăn nhất

corruption (illegal activity, especially by people in power): tham nhũng

tainted (spoiled): làm ô uế, nhơ bẩn

standard (quality):chất lượng, tiêu chuẩn

to encourage (to increase interest in): khuyến khích