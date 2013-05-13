Nạn nhân dịch tả ở Haiti dọa kiện LHQ

Image caption Dịch tả hoành hành tại Haiti khiến 8 ngàn người chết và hàng trăm ngàn người nhiễm bệnh

Nạn nhân dịch tả tại Haiti vừa đưa ra một hạn chót với Liên Hiệp Quốc có 60 ngày phải bắt đầu các cuộc họp bàn về việc bồi thường nếu không họ sẽ có hành động pháp lý.

Các nạn nhân, bao gồm thân nhân của 8 ngàn người bị chết và hàng trăm ngàn người bị bệnh dịch, cáo buộc Liên Hiệp Quốc đã cho phép binh lính làm nguồn nước của Haiti bị nhiễm dịch tả.

Phóng viên Mark Doyle tường thuật.

Nghe toàn bài

The choleraepidemic began in Haiti near a camp for UN soldiers where there were leaking sewage pipes. Some human waste was also dumped outside the camp near a river.

One of the UN's own experts on cholera, Danielle Lantagne, told the BBC it was "most likely" the disease originated in the UN camp. It housed UN soldiers from Nepal, where cholera is endemic.

The UN rejected an earlier call for compensation in this unprecedented case against the world body, saying it was immune from such claims.

But the victims' lawyers say the UN is breaking international law. If mediation talks don't begin within 60 days, the lawyers say, they'll open legal proceedings in New York with claims totalling many billions of dollars.

The lawyers say they'll file claims for $100,000 for the families of those who have lost a loved one and $50,000 for every one of the hundreds of thousands of people who have fallen sick.

The UN has said very little on the matter, apart from to insist it is immune from legal proceedings.

At the same time, it may also be true that the United Nations simply doesn't know what to do in the face of what could have been a series of catastrophic and deadly errors. In private, UN officials say they're facing a moral crisis. Now they may be about to confront a very public legal battle as well.

Nghe các từ

cholera (a serious disease, caused by drinking infected water): bệnh tả

epidemic (when a disease spreads without control): dịch (bệnh)

sewage (human waste): nước thải, phân và nước tiểu (người)

originated (started): bắt nguồn, có nguồn gốc

endemic (present in a particular area): đặc hữu của địa phương

unprecedented (something which has never happened before): chưa từng có, chưa có tiền lệ

immune (not able to be affected by something bad; protected): miễn dịch, không bị ảnh hưởng

mediation talks (conversations to help reach an agreement): các cuộc thảo luận điều đình, dàn xếp

to insist (to say something with force): quả quyết, nhất quyết

catastrophic (extremely harmful): (có tính) thảm họa, thê thảm