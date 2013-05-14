LHQ khuyên nên ăn thêm sâu bọ

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

appetising (something you would like to eat): ngon, hấp dẫn khẩu vị

bugs (insects): sâu bọ, côn trùng

supplement (be an extra part of): bổ sung, thêm vào

edible (something which can be eaten): ăn được

industrial-scale (very large): phạm vi lớn, phạm vi công nghiệp

Bài khóa - Transcript

To some, they may not seem very appetising.

But these bugs could be part of the solution in the fight against world hunger.

That’s according to the United Nations, which says two billion people already supplement their diets with edible insects.

The UN says industrial-scale insect farming could ensure future global food security.

Bản dịch - Translation

Đối với một số người, dường như chúng không hấp dẫn khẩu vị cho lắm.

Nhưng những côn trùng này có thể là một phần của giải pháp trong cuộc chiến chống lại nạn đói trên thế giới.

Đó là theo Liên Hiệp Quốc (LHQ). Tổ chức này nói rằng hai tỷ người đã bổ sung vào chế độ ăn uống của mình bằng các loại côn trùng.

LHQ nói nuôi côn trùng trên phạm vi công nghiệp có thể bảo đảm an ninh thực phẩm toàn cầu trong tương lai.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

appetising/ bugs/ supplement/edible/industrial-scale

1. Some experts suggest that the growth of the internet has added to the temptation to carry on working and __________ a pension income.

2. These are women who hold no degrees or qualifications in hotel management, but are trained by life to cook tasty, __________ food, quickly and without fuss.

3. Traditional cheese makers in France plan to take their __________ competitors to court in a row over who can legally call their product Camembert of Normandy.

4. The research shows many of the UK's birds, __________ , butterflies and small mammals are in a "freefall decline", with last year the worst on record for breeding birds.

5. Prince Harry helped the children to construct goody bags including bouquets of roses, __________ salted dough jewellery and baked crisps.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. Some experts suggest that the growth of the internet has added to the temptation to carry on working and supplement a pension income.

Source: The pensioners who choose to work

2. These are women who hold no degrees or qualifications in hotel management, but are trained by life to cook tasty, appetising food, quickly and without fuss.

Source: India's homemakers recruited as hotel chefs

3. Traditional cheese makers in France plan to take their industrial-scale competitors to court in a row over who can legally call their product Camembert of Normandy.

Source: Camembert makers in row over name

4. The research shows many of the UK's birds, bugs, butterflies and small mammals are in a "freefall decline", with last year the worst on record for breeding birds. Source: University of East Anglia climate report: Species in decline

5. Prince Harry helped the children to construct goody bags including bouquets of roses, edible salted dough jewellery and baked crisps.

Source: Prince Harry begins seven-day tour of US