Nhà máy hạt nhân ở Anh

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

plant nhà máy (thường để sản xuất điện hoặc hóa chất)

backed được hậu thuẫn

deal thỏa thuận

fossil fuels nhiên liệu hóa thạch (như than, dầu, khí đốt, được hình thành qua quá trình bắt đầu từ hàng triệu năm trước)

consumers khách hàng, người tiêu dùng

Bài khóa - Transcript

The site of Britain's first new nuclear power plant in a generation.

Hinkley Point C will be developed by the French firm EDF and backed by Chinese investors.

Ministers say the deal will help Britain produce cheaper energy and become less reliant on fossil fuels.

But critics say it will be more expensive for consumers, while others worry about safety and the environment.

Bản dịch - Translation

Địa điểm đặt nhà máy điện hạt nhân thế hệ mới đầu tiên ở Anh.

Hinkley Point C sẽ do hãng EDF của Pháp phát triển và được hậu thuẫn bởi các nhà đầu tư Trung Quốc.

Các bộ trưởng nói rằng thỏa thuận này sẽ giúp Anh sản xuất năng lượng với giá rẻ hơn và ít phải phụ thuộc vào các nhiên liệu hóa thạch.

Nhưng các nhà chỉ trích nói nó sẽ gây tốn kém cho khách hàng, trong lúc những người khác thì quan ngại về vấn đề an toàn và môi trường.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

plant / backed / deal / fossil fuels / consumers

1. Environmentalists in Norway are angry that Statoil is trying to retrieve more ________ when experts say we can safely burn just a third of what we have already found.

2. The cost of cocoa beans has soared since the start of the year, signalling a rise in the price of chocolate for _________.

3. A section of the roof at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear ________ has collapsed - but there has been no increase in radiation at the site, authorities say.

4. The rights to explore Brazil's biggest oilfield have been won at an auction by a consortium led by Brazil's state-run Petrobras, ________ by Total, Shell and Chinese firms.

5. Microsoft agreed to buy the business for 5.4bn euros ($7.4bn; £4.6bn) in a ________ which the companies have said should be finalised by early 2014.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. Environmentalists in Norway are angry that Statoil is trying to retrieve more fossil fuelswhen experts say we can safely burn just a third of what we have already found.

Source: Giant gas platform sinks below waves

2. The cost of cocoa beans has soared since the start of the year, signalling a rise in the price of chocolate for consumers.

Source: Chocolate prices could increase as cocoa costs soar

3. A section of the roof at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant has collapsed - but there has been no increase in radiation at the site, authorities say.

Source: Ukraine: Chernobyl nuclear roof collapse 'no danger'

4. The rights to explore Brazil's biggest oilfield have been won at an auction by a consortium led by Brazil's state-run Petrobras, backed by Total, Shell and Chinese firms.

Source: Brazil oil auction: Lone bid wins exploration rights

5. Microsoft agreed to buy the business for 5.4bn euros ($7.4bn; £4.6bn) in a deal which the companies have said should be finalised by early 2014.

Source: Nokia World reveals phablets and tablets in Abu Dhabi