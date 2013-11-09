Trang trí thành phố bằng đường ống nước

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

snaking - moving over a long distance with a lot of twists and turns : uốn lượn

swamp - an area of wet, soft land : đầm lầy

construction sites - areas where buildings are made: các công trường xây dựng

young at heart - having a lively and positive attitude to life that is more typical of a younger person: có tâm hồn trẻ trung

in the pipeline - being planned: đang có trong kế hoạch

Bài khóa - Transcript

Snaking through Berlin: over 60km of pink pipes.

The city is built on a swamp, and these carry water away from construction sites.

The manufacturer says pink and purple are popular with children and older people who are young at heart.

And with lots more building in the pipeline, these brightly-coloured tubes are likely to be around for some time.

Bản dịch - Translation

Uốn lượn quanh Bắc Kinh là hơn 60km đường ống màu hồng.

Thành phố này được xây dựng trên một đầm lầy, và những đường ống này đưa nước ra khỏi các công trường xây dựng.

Các nhà sản xuất nói rằng màu hồng và tím đỏ là màu được trẻ em và những người lớn tuổi hơn nhưng có tâm hồn trẻ trung ưa thích.

Và với rất nhiều tòa nhà nữa đang có trong kế hoạch xây dựng thì những đường ống sáng màu này có lẽ sẽ còn tồn tại một thời gian dài nữa.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

snaking / swamp / construction sites / young at heart / in the pipeline

1. The open-air bar down at the bottom of the hotel gardens lies abandoned. And the Sheherazade Night Club looks even more forlorn, its sound system ripped out, bare wires __________ across the soiled carpet.

2. He spends an hour or so in his office, in the exclusive Raffles Hotel complex, but the majority of his day is spent visiting __________ and talking to architects.

3. Bush elephants are more widespread, mostly south of the Sahara in a range of habitats including savannah, __________ and deserts.

4. They have dozens of projects __________ - including with shea butter producers in Uganda, tea growers in Kenya, and Madagascan cocoa farmers.

5. His daughter Angie, describes her father as "__________." She said: "I am very proud of him for taking on the challenge. He trains in the day and I train after work.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. The open-air bar down at the bottom of the hotel gardens lies abandoned. And the Sheherazade Night Club looks even more forlorn, its sound system ripped out, bare wires snaking across the soiled carpet.

Source: Putting the welcome mat out in Baghdad 2. He spends an hour or so in his office, in the exclusive Raffles Hotel complex, but the majority of his day is spent visiting construction sites and talking to architects.

Source: Working Lives Singapore 3. Bush elephants are more widespread, mostly south of the Sahara in a range of habitats including savannah, swamps and deserts.

Source: Elephant society 'still disrupted decades after cull' 4. They have dozens of projects in the pipeline - including with shea butter producers in Uganda, tea growers in Kenya, and Madagascan cocoa farmers.

Source: Brand Maasai: Why nomads might trademark their name 5. His daughter Angie, describes her father as "young at heart." She said: "I am very proud of him for taking on the challenge. He trains in the day and I train after work.

Source: Isle of Man Parish Walk's oldest competitor a blind man, 86