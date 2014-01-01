Nghề làm lụa ở Afghanistan

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

handed down truyền lại, trao lại

under threat bị đe dọa

undercut bị cạnh tranh giá cả

smuggling buôn lậu

Bài khóa - Transcript

The ancient Afghan art of silk making.

The craft has been handed down through generations but is now under threat.

Demand for the delicate material has been falling for decades. Undercut by cheap imports, it's too expensive for ordinary Afghans. And the tourists haven't returned since the bloody civil war.

Silk producers want investment and regulations to cut smuggling, which they say is ruining the industry.

Bản dịch - Translation

Nghệ thuật làm lụa cổ truyền của Afghanistan.

Nghề này đã được truyền lại qua các thế hệ, nhưng nay đang bị đe dọa.

Nhu cầu tiêu thụ loại chất liệu tinh tế này đã giảm xuống trong những thập niên qua. Bị cạnh tranh giá cả bởi hàng nhập khẩu giá rẻ, lụa là thứ quá đắt đỏ cho người dân thường Afghanistan. Thế còn du khách thì lại không quay trở lại kể từ cuộc nội chiến đẫm máu tới nay.

Những người làm lụa nay muốn có đầu tư và định chế bảo vệ nhắm chống nạn buôn lậu, điều mà họ cho rằng đang làm tàn lụi ngành công nghiệp này.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

silk / handed down / under threat / undercut / smuggling

1. Iraq has the world's third largest reserves of crude oil but attacks, corruption and _________ have crippled exports.

2. More than 700 jobs are _________ in three tax offices in north-west England, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has said.

3. Since a Chinese empress supposedly dropped a cocoon into her hot tea and started to tease out the single thread of _________ that came loose, the smoothest of luxury materials has provided a status symbol for the rich and powerful.

4. The book has been _________ through his family over the generations.

5. Companies that think they can _________ competitors by employing illegal workers should be warned that they will face heavy fines and possible prosecution.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. Iraq has the world's third largest reserves of crude oil but attacks, corruption and smuggling have crippled exports.

2. More than 700 jobs are under threat in three tax offices in north-west England, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has said.

3. Since a Chinese empress supposedly dropped a cocoon into her hot tea and started to tease out the single thread of silk that came loose, the smoothest of luxury materials has provided a status symbol for the rich and powerful.

4. The book has been handed down through his family over the generations.

5. Companies that think they can undercut competitors by employing illegal workers should be warned that they will face heavy fines and possible prosecution.

