Phá hủy hơn một tấn ngà voi ở New York

Từ vựng

ornaments (objects used for their beauty, with no practical purpose): đồ trang trí

confiscated (items taken away by an authority): tịch thu

illegal (against the law): bất hợp pháp

slaughtered (killed violently): giết hại

crushed (here: reduced dramatically; destroyed): đập tan, nghiền nát, ở đây có nghĩa là phá hủy, phá bỏ

Bài khóa

Beautiful ornaments from an ugly trade.

More than a ton of ivory has been taken to New York’s Times Square and destroyed as a protest.

Many of the items were confiscated from an antiques dealer in Philadelphia.

The international trade of ivory was made illegal in 1989 but officials say around 35,000 elephants are still being slaughtered in Africa every year.

The message is that traders’ profits should be crushed and people shouldn't buy ivory.

(Note: 1 ton = 907.185 kg)

Bài dịch

Những vật trang trí thật đẹp từ một ngành thương mại xấu xa.

Hơn một tấn ngà voi vừa được đưa tới Times Square ở New York và phá hủy để phản đối.

Nhiều trong số những vật này bị tịch thu từ một người buôn bán đồ cổ ở Philadelphia.

Việc buôn bán quốc tế ngà voi đã trở thành bất hợp pháp vào năm 1989 nhưng các viên chức nói khoảng 35.000 con voi vẫn đang bị giết hại ở châu Phi mỗi năm.

Thông điệp là những lợi nhuận từ người buôn bán ngà voi cần phải bị đập tan và mọi người không nên mua ngà voi.

Bài tập

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau. Xin lưu ý là bạn có thể phải thay đổi dạng thức của từ để hoàn thành đúng câu trả lời.

ornaments / confiscated / illegal / slaughtered / crushed

1. Mr Jeffrey added: "Criminals involved in the __________ supply of medical products through the internet aren't interested in your health, they are interested in your money and are able to get this by selling you a potentially dangerous product or by stealing your bank details. "

2. Germany has signed an agreement for the return of a Matisse painting, looted by the Nazis, to the family of its original Jewish owner.

Femme Assise [Seated Woman] was __________ from the Munich apartment of Cornelius Gurlitt, the son of Adolf Hitler's art dealer.

3. Last year a record 1,215 rhinos were __________ for their horns in South Africa - and at the same time, 42 poachers were killed by rangers and police. This bloody conflict is fuelled by the mistaken belief in Asia that rhino horn cures cancer, and it's growing more intense every year.

4. The lock-rings - worn either as earrings or in the hair by a person of wealth and status about 3,000 years ago - were discovered in Rossett.

The __________ will now go on display in Wrexham County Borough Museum.

5. "Instead of allowing his spirit to be __________ and giving up, instead of allowing himself to be filled with anger and frustration, Jafar Panahi created a love letter to cinema," said Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, who headed this year's jury.

Giải đáp

1. Mr Jeffrey added: "Criminals involved in the illegal supply of medical products through the internet aren't interested in your health, they are interested in your money and are able to get this by selling you a potentially dangerous product or by stealing your bank details. "

Source: Record 'fake drugs' haul worth £16m by UK agency

2. Germany has signed an agreement for the return of a Matisse painting, looted by the Nazis, to the family of its original Jewish owner.

Femme Assise [Seated Woman] was confiscated from the Munich apartment of Cornelius Gurlitt, the son of Adolf Hitler's art dealer.

Source: Germany in deal to return Gurlitt’s looted Matisse

3. Last year a record 1,215 rhinos were slaughtered for their horns in South Africa - and at the same time, 42 poachers were killed by rangers and police. This bloody conflict is fuelled by the mistaken belief in Asia that rhino horn cures cancer, and it's growing more intense every year.

Source: Poaching the creature that’s more valuable than gold

4. The lock-rings - worn either as earrings or in the hair by a person of wealth and status about 3,000 years ago - were discovered in Rossett.

The ornaments will now go on display in Wrexham County Borough Museum.

Source: Bronze Age rings found in Rossett, Wrexham, declared treasure

5. "Instead of allowing his spirit to be crushed and giving up, instead of allowing himself to be filled with anger and frustration, Jafar Panahi created a love letter to cinema," said Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, who headed this year's jury.

Source: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-31475783