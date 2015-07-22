Di động có cấu thành làm từ cỏ

Từ vựng

to stand out from the crowd (to be different from everything else): nổi bật, nổi trội, khác hẳn với những thứ khác

device (piece of equipment used for a certain purpose): thiết bị, phương tiện

internal components (parts inside a piece of equipment that make it work): các cấu thành bên trong

organic (coming from living things, not from chemicals): hữu cơ

sustainable (not harming the environment, therefore able to continue for a long time): bền vững, không làm hại môi trường

Bài khóa

Do you want your mobile phone to stand out from the crowd?

Well, here's a device that looks cool and is truly green - that's because some of it is made out of grass.

Its case and internal components are made entirely from recycled, organic materials.

It's hoped in the future this sustainable phone can be mass-produced – helping to reduce the number of mobiles that don't get recycled.

Bài dịch

Bạn có muốn điện thoại di động của bạn nổi bật trong đám đông không?

Đây là một thiết bị trông khá mốt và thực sự là xanh nhé - đó là vì một số bộ phận của nó làm từ cỏ.

Vỏ và các cấu thành bên trong được làm hoàn toàn từ các vật liệu tái chế hữu cơ.

Người ta hy vọng trong tương lai loại điện thoại bền vững này có thể được sản xuất hàng loạt - giúp giảm con số điện thoại di động không thể tái chế.

Bài tập

Hãy dùng các từ và cụm từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau. Xin lưu ý là bạn có thể phải thay đổi dạng thức của từ để hoàn thành đúng câu trả lời.

to stand out from the crowd / device / internal components / organic / sustainable

1. The piano is now back to professional recording standard, with all of its __________ - including soundboard, keys, hammers, pins and strings - restored.

2. Dubai now has just over five years to build what it calls "a monument to the green economy, a landmark in __________ development", when it hosts Expo 2020.

3. Visiting a big technology show such as Berlin's IFA is an exhausting experience. Actually, despite the mayhem, it is worth coming because there are always a few products which __________ and give a hint of where technology is heading.

4. The culinary difference between bushmeat and farmed animals in Sierra Leone is like the difference in Europe between expensive, __________ sirloin steak and tasteless frozen battery chicken.

5. Children are also now multi-screening - using more than one __________ at the same time, for example, watching TV while surfing the internet on a tablet or mobile so some of the screen time will be concurrent.

Giải đáp

1. The piano is now back to professional recording standard, with all of its internal components - including soundboard, keys, hammers, pins and strings - restored.

Source: Motown piano returns to Detroit

2. Dubai now has just over five years to build what it calls "a monument to the green economy, a landmark in sustainable development", when it hosts Expo 2020.

Source: Is Dubai’s construction boom sustainable?

3. Visiting a big technology show such as Berlin's IFA is an exhausting experience. Actually, despite the mayhem, it is worth coming because there are always a few products which stand out from the crowd and give a hint of where technology is heading.

Source: Standing out from the IFA crowd

4. The culinary difference between bushmeat and farmed animals in Sierra Leone is like the difference in Europe between expensive, organic sirloin steak and tasteless frozen battery chicken.

Source: The hunters breaking an Ebola ban on bushmeat

5. Children are also now multi-screening - using more than one device at the same time, for example, watching TV while surfing the internet on a tablet or mobile so some of the screen time will be concurrent.

Source: Children spend six hours or more a day on screens