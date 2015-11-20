Cảnh sát truy lùng kẻ khủng bố tại Pháp

Bản quyền hình ảnh AFP

Step 1: Listen/Nghe

Sau đây là một đoạn trích từ bản tin của BBC hôm 02/11/2015. Trước khi nghe, hãy đọc ba tóm tắt sau:

a) Anti-terrorist police are looking for the brother of a man who died while committing some of the Paris attacks.

b) Anti-terrorist police have arrested the brother of a man who died while committing some of the Paris attacks.

c) Anti-terrorist police are looking for the brother of a man who escaped the police after committing some of the Paris attacks.

Hãy bấm vào đây để nghe đoạn trích và chọn xem câu tóm tắt nào là đúng nhé. Các bạn hãy nghe lại nếu thấy cần thiết.

Step 2: Learn the key words and listen again/Học từ và nghe lại

Hãy nghe lại một lần nữa. Đây là bốn định nghĩa các từ có thể giúp bạn khi nghe:

raids (actions by police in which they enter a place suddenly to arrest people): các cuộc bố ráp, truy lùng, lục soát

hunted (chased; searched for (here) by police): bị truy tìm, săn đuổi (mà ở đây là bị cảnh sát truy lùng)

suicide attackers (people who attack other people or targets, knowing that the attack will result in their own death): những kẻ tấn công tự sát

Step 3: Transcript and answer/Bài khóa và câu trả lời

Anti-terrorist police have carried out raids across France as the investigation into the Paris Islamist attacks continues.

One of the men being hunted is Salah Abdeslam, a brother of one of the suicide attackers.

The Prime Minister, Manuel Valls, has warned that there is a danger of more attacks in the coming days.

Answer/Giải đáp a) Anti-terrorist police are looking for the brother of a man who died while committing some of the Paris attacks.

This bulletin comes from BBC World Service Radio.