2018 is finally here. For the next six months, we must work non-stop on this campaign. . Join us by making calls to Bronx and Queens voters this weekend. You can do it from anywhere, or even host a few friends and make it a party. RSVP now - link in bio. 📸: @josealvarado

A post shared by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@ocasio2018) on Jan 8, 2018 at 4:49pm PST