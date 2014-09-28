Ngân hàng trong nhà tù Peru

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

inmates - tù nhân

convicted - bị kết án

doing time - (ở đây có nghĩa) đang chịu án tù, đang ngồi tù

come in handy - tiện dụng

released - được thả tự do

Bài khóa - Transcript

Some might say this is the safest bank in the world.

It operates inside Peru’s largest prison and is run entirely by inmates.

This prisoner - convicted of drug trafficking - is the bank manager.

It opened its doors about a year ago and has almost 120 customers – all of them are doing time.

The idea's to help the men save money, which will come in handy when they're released.

Bản dịch - Translation

Một số người nói rằng đây là ngân hàng an toàn nhất thế giới.

Nó hoạt động bên trong nhà tù lớn nhất của Peru và hoàn toàn do tù nhân vận hành.

Tù nhân này, bị kết án tội buôn lậu ma túy, là người quản lý ngân hàng.

Nó được lập cách đây khoảng một năm và có gần 120 khách hàng - tất cả đều đang chịu án tù.

Ý tưởng này là để giúp họ tiết kiệm tiền mà sẽ rất tiện dụng cho họ khi họ được thả.

Bài tập - Exercise

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

inmates / convicted / doing time / come in handy / released

1. Only one in six of prisoners in England and Wales have both somewhere to live and a job or training arranged when they are ________, inspectors suggest.

2. The law states those ________ of murder or manslaughter cannot inherit from their victims or profit in any way from their crimes.

3. Mr Fields oversaw the company's international operations, having worked in Japan, Europe and Argentina. He also ran the company's North American operations during a difficult time - experience that will ________ running a global carmaker.

4. Norway has a current jail capacity shortage despite relatively low incarceration rates.

The nation is known for treating its ________ relatively humanely. Its non-violent offenders, for instance, are often held in open prisons with the freedom to move, work, enjoy recreational facilities and focus on rehabilitation.

5. Ms Ashton had told police that during an earlier assault Cope told her: "I'm going to kill you. I'll gladly ________ for you. I like prison."

Giải đáp - Answers

1. Only one in six of prisoners in England and Wales have both somewhere to live and a job or training arranged when they are released, inspectors suggest.

Source: Most freed prisoners ‘lacking home and job’

2. The law states those convicted of murder or manslaughter cannot inherit from their victims or profit in any way from their crimes.

Source: Killer Paul Chadwick ‘wants victim’s £80k estate’

3. Mr Fields oversaw the company's international operations, having worked in Japan, Europe and Argentina. He also ran the company's North American operations during a difficult time - experience that will come in handy running a global carmaker.

Source: Ford names Mark Fields as new chief executive

4. Norway has a current jail capacity shortage despite relatively low incarceration rates.

The nation is known for treating its inmates relatively humanely. Its non-violent offenders, for instance, are often held in open prisons with the freedom to move, work, enjoy recreational facilities and focus on rehabilitation.

Source: Norway to ‘export’ inmates to dutch jails to cut queues

5. Ms Ashton had told police that during an earlier assault Cope told her: "I'm going to kill you. I'll gladly do time for you. I like prison."

Source: Linzi Ashton murder: Michael Cope jailed for killing ex-girlfriend