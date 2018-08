VN hợp tác Nhật Bản khai thác khí ở Biển Đông

PetroVietnam signs agreement w/ Japan's Idemitsu Kosan & Teikoku Oil for gas production from Blocks 05-1b & 05-1c (Yellow) in 2020. That appears to be w/in 9-dash line, and not far from Rosneft's Block 06-1 (Red) & Repsols's Blocks 07/03 & 136/03 (Green). https://t.co/P8IoEBrVSu pic.twitter.com/qDgNUZ7dIH