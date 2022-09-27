How might El Niño affect the world's weather?

El Niño has been declared by Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

While US forecasters announced it in May, as the eastern Pacific warmed to threshold levels, the Australians waited until wind patterns responded.

Experts fear that extra heat released into the atmosphere by this natural event will only add to our warming climate, likely making 2024 the world's hottest year on record, and pushing past a key 1.5C warming milestone.

It can also have an impact on weather patterns right around the globe.

While each El Nino event is different, here's how it might influence average weather conditions around the world between December and February.