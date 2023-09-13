First spectacular aurora sightings of autumn
As our night sky becomes darker after the lighter summer months, the aurora has started to put on a show.
The vivid colours of the aurora were seen across Scotland and northern England on Tuesday night.
It follows a geomagnetic storm on the Sun sending charged particles towards our atmosphere.
Sightings are likely to become more regular as we approach the peak in solar activity in 2025.
While the aurora or northern lights can happen all year round, we need dark skies to be able to see it.
Sightings are much rarer during summer in the northern hemisphere when there are only a few hours of darkness.
With the seasons changing and we move close to the autumn equinox, the daylight is decreasing at a rapid rate of four or five minutes each day.
In other words, as our nights are drawing in, the night sky is darker for longer.
It obviously gets colder too and on Tuesday night we had the first frost of the season with the temperature falling to -3.2 C in Northern Scotland. The coldest night since 29th April.
With a moderate geomagnetic storm on the Sun, charged particles entered our atmosphere where they interacted with oxygen and nitrogen. This releases the red and purple colours of the aurora.
Aurora watchers were alerted to this solar storm late on Tuesday night and were ready with their cameras to capture the first widespread aurora of the autumn.
BBC Weather Watchers sent in pictures from Aberdeenshire, Cumbria, Lancashire and even as far south as Cornwall.
The Sun has an 11-year cycle in activity where the number of sunspots changes. It transitions from a minimum where there are few sunspots to a maximum where there are lots of sunspots.
It's these sunspots that erupt and produce coronal mass ejections (CME's) sending a solar wind with charged particles into space. We've seen the number of sunspots increase as we move closer to the next solar maximum in 2025 so there is a greater chance that a sunspot and CME travels towards Earth.