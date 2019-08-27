The colourful way South Korean workers cope with long hours

At her job as a banker, 35-year-old Lee Ju-hee treasures her small, fairytale-like desk. It’s covered in pink products including a mini humidifier, a mini fan, a small air purifier and a tumbler steriliser. Pink is her favourite colour; she even has a pink keyboard.

“I have been working here for about six years and I’ve been decorating my desk since I joined this company. On average I spend 30,000 to 40,000 won ($25 to $33) per month, but it could be up to 150,000 won ($125) if I see any new products. It’s not big money, and I feel so good just looking at those lovely items in the office,” says Lee.

Her pastel display is far from what you’d expect to find in the office of a banker. But Lee’s desk is among a growing number of highly personalised workspaces in professional settings, often called ‘deskteriors’. It is a movement to make office spaces feel like home in a country with the longest working hours of any developed nation.