The double-edged sword of the shorter workweek

Time for the greater good?
One challenge is that simply freeing up time away from work won’t automatically result in more community engagement.
Melanie Oppenheimer, visiting chair in Australian studies at the University of Tokyo, says that in Australia “it’s actually people in the 35 to 44 age group, people with dependent children” – in other words, some of the busiest people – who volunteer the most.
This is partly because “volunteering” is much broader than many people assume. Refereeing a kids’ football game, pitching in at a school fete, helping new migrants settle in, contributing to a citizen science project, planning a religious festival and participating in a professional organisation all count toward voluntary activity, even if it’s informal.
In Oppenheimer’s view, time isn’t the main obstacle to this kind of activity. It’s more important to support potential volunteers and connect them with opportunities that are meaningful for them. “It’s not just about insisting that people carve out more time, it’s about making sure that they have the confidence rather than the time that’s key,” Oppenheimer says.
Yang, the US entrepreneur and presidential candidate, believes in nudging people towards productive use of this free time by embracing time banking, a cashless system where people trade activities or build up credits by logging volunteer time. For instance, you might exchange maths tutoring for tickets to a local event. Yang’s vision of activities that build up community connections and make good use of non-employed time includes: “Caregiving, nurturing, volunteering. Arts and creativity. Environmental sustainability. Many, many things that the market either undervalues, or values at zero.”
This might sound Pollyanna-ish, and there’s not yet enough evidence from long-term studies of how people would actually continue to occupy their free time, after the initial excitement of cutting down from the five-day-a-week standard.
Yet people have long been urging shorter working weeks on the grounds they would provide more leisure, health, productivity, family time and political participation. In 1954, a German politician expressed excitement over the transition from a six-day work week to a five-day one: “Once we have the free Saturday…we will have time to exercise; we will visit the cinema, theatre or circus; we will breed rabbits, take our motorbikes and scooters to the countryside, and tend to our allotment gardens.”
Reick comments: “One striking difference is that the idea of a four-day work week enjoys considerable support among employers today. Throughout the history of shorter hour struggles, trade unions had to fight hard to achieve it.” Reick suspects that this isn’t because employers are necessary more altruistic than they were a century ago, but because they’re alert to the possible productivity gains.
As for labour movements advocating for a shorter work week, he worries that they’re too narrowly focused on individual leisure benefits, rather than mobilising for social change.
Redefining identities and values
In the long run, could working less transform how we define ourselves and even interact with others?
“I feel like your identity is linked to work,” communications consultant Hartnall says. And she wouldn’t want to spend so little time in paid work that she felt it was no longer part of that identity. But she’s also open to thinking of herself in different ways: as a parent, perhaps, a keen gardener or a language learner.
In the future, then, that often-dreaded question “What do you do?” could elicit a variety of answers, beyond just the current job.
At a larger level as well, the transformation of work is a good opportunity to be more imaginative. The world needs broader metrics of success and wellbeing beyond what work produces and what work allows people to consume, argues Sarath Davala, a sociologist in Hyderabad, India and the vice-chair of the Better Income Earth Network. For instance, Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness and New Zealand’s wellbeing budget offer some possible alternatives to GDP.
Davala’s work trialling basic income in an Indian tribal village suggests a “solidarity effect” of relieving some of the pressure to work nonstop. For instance, neighbours began to lend money to each other rather than relying on loan sharks charging sky-high interest. They also began pooling resources for special occasions like weddings.
“This is culturally put in your head and my head: that you derive your meaning of your life only through your work,” says Davala. He believes that even the way society organises time could change with a movement to less work, for instance through a less strict and artificial distinction between work and leisure, or between paid work and community work.
“The future is going to be predictably uncertain,” Davala points out. It’s a good time to think about whether that future involves more time spent in offices or more time, say, breeding rabbits.