Who invented the ball pit?

The ‘father of soft play’

Sometimes referred to as the “father of soft play”, McMillan eventually moved to Canada in the 1970s, later inventing things like ball pits for various clients there. One particular job took him to a huge, new urban project called Ontario Place – a futuristic, harbourside collection of arts venues that even had its own theme tune.

His creations had cropped up in scores of countries, across Canada to the US to the UK, and McMillan had become the go-to designer for all things relating to play.

“Play break downs all kinds of barriers,” he says. “Kids, they’re much more open. You can really affect them.”

But a career of traveling the globe making kids’ dreams come true is a stark contrast to McMillan’s own childhood in Manchester. His involved playing in actual rubble of bombed-out buildings in the wake of World War Two, wearing rags and having his father break into the prison next door to try and scavenge enough coal to make it through winter.

He also felt like he wasn’t “a particularly wanted child” and found life at home “quite cruel” despite being somewhat of a miracle baby – he was born during the Luftwaffe bombing campaign and was thought to have been stillborn, until the midwife dunked him and hot and cold water and his heart started beating.

Growing up, getting out of the house became important as he found play to be “kind of a drug”. But most kids didn’t want to play with him. He said he smelled, and came from the working class, so he often found himself surrounded by “the roughest kids”.

After many twists and turns – labouring at age 15, attending nine schools, battling illiteracy – he nabbed a spot in a trade school, after he drew a painting of a tree that ended up in a local gallery. In that same building was an art school: Suddenly, the tough street kid found himself amid “sons of bureaucrats and bankers – all kind of toffee-nosed. Not the kind of people I would associate with”.

But those art kids ended up being his customers when he got a local job as a waiter – he was saving up money for a motorbike. “It turned out they were really nice people.” They mentioned that the art school was introducing a whole new programme based on the Bauhaus movement from Germany. McMillan managed to get a grant, and then a place in the art school. Before he knew it, he was one of the art kids.

Still, it was severe culture shock. “I spoke differently, and apparently I smelled – because I had toilet habits of the working class.” What’s worse, is that his father, stuck in a labouring job of his own that he didn’t like, found himself bitter with his son, who had seemed like he’d been plucked into the upper-crust, rarefied realm of art school. “We got into terrible fights,” he says.