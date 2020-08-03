The saboteurs you can hire to end your relationship

London-based writer Stephanie Scott loosely based her new novel, What’s Left of Me Is Yours, on the Isohata case. She conducted such extensive research for her book that she was made an associate member of the British Japanese Law Association.

Scott says that hiring a wakaresaseya helps “you avoid confrontation. It’s a way in the short term of resolving a difficult situation without conflict. And your wife is much more likely to agree to a divorce if she’s in love with someone and wants to move on.” Thus, this is especially useful when one spouse won’t agree to a divorce, which complicates proceedings.

But most of Mochizuki’s clients are not married people who want help separating from their spouses, but rather those who want their spouse’s affairs broken up. He explains how a typical case might go.

Let’s say Aya believes her husband, Bungo, is having an affair. She approaches a wakaresaseya agent, Chikahide.

Chikahide starts with research: looking through whatever materials Aya may have given him, shadowing Bungo’s movements, looking through his online profiles and messages, and getting a sense of his friends and routines. He takes photos and determines that cheating is definitely occurring. Bungo is an avid gym-goer from Kagoshima, so Chikahide sends a fellow male agent who has a Kagoshima accent, Daisuke, to make contact.

Daisuke starts showing up at the gym that Bungo frequents, casually making conversation and striking up a friendship. He knows a great deal about Bungo thanks to Chikahide’s research, so it’s easy for Daisuke to bring up topics that will interest Bungo, and make it appear that the two men have a great deal in common. Eventually, he’s able to find out more about Bungo’s girlfriend, Emi.

Daisuke now brings in a female agent, Fumika. Like Daisuke and his gym-buddy Bungo, Fumika cultivates a friendship with Emi and learns a great deal about her, including her relationship preferences and her ideal man. Fumika eventually arranges a group dinner with her target, Emi, and several other agents. One of these is another male agent, Goro.

Goro has been readied with all the information about Emi’s likes and dislikes, and shaped into Emi’s seeming soulmate. Goro seduces Emi (though real-life agent Mochizuki is careful to note that agents don’t sleep with targets, to avoid breaking the law on prostitution). Now in love with another man, Emi breaks up with Bungo. The case is marked as a success (although a client may return if this affair restarts or another one begins). Goro fades away over time, never revealing that he was an agent.

With four agents needed for this and about four months until the affair ends, it’s a laborious operation. “You need to be very familiar with Japanese laws,” says Mochizuki, including those relating to marriage, divorce and the lines that can’t be crossed (such as breaking and entering or making threats). There might be wakaresaseya agents operating without licences and in the shadows, but he suspects that such firms generally just do a single job and then disappear.

The Japanese market for relationship services

Although some features of the wakaresaseya industry are unique to Japan, Scott says that similar services exist around the world. They may be less formalised honeytrap or con-artist arrangements, or they may be part of the private-investigations industry. Scott warns that conventionally “the Western perspective was to sensationalise the industry and almost exoticise it. There’s this false exoticisation of Japan that occurs in the West quite frequently.”

It’s difficult to gain a full understanding of the people affected by the wakaresaseya industry, because according to Scott, “people are very reluctant to be seen as associated with it, let alone a victim of it”. The industry has a seedy reputation.