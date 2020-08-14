The Swedish staycation obsession

The sweet, refreshing aroma of the surrounding pine forest wafts onto the beach at Årsunda, a lakeside tourist spot in Gävleborg, central Sweden. As in many parts of the world, staycations are popular here this summer, with Covid-19 putting would-be travellers off venturing too far from home. Plus, Swedish tourists are more limited in where they’re allowed to go internationally than many other Europeans, with some countries imposing travel restrictions due to the Nordic nation’s high infection rate in relation to its population size.

“We were supposed to go to Sicily earlier in the year, but that didn’t happen, so we came here instead,” says Saga Norman, a student who’s tucking into a salad at a beachside restaurant. “But it’s actually pretty common we are up here in the summer.”

The 22-year-old lives in Stockholm, but her parents own a traditional Swedish wooden summer house – built by her grandfather – near the lake. "There's fewer people, it's much quieter and it gives a soothing feeling that you can't get in cities," adds her digital-marketer boyfriend Alexander Sandvik, 23, who has joined her for the trip.

Even before Covid-19, there was a long-running national obsession with staycations in Sweden. Here, they’re known as ‘hemester’, which comes from the Swedish words for home, ‘hem’, and holiday, ‘semester’. While hemester can mean you’re simply staying put in your apartment or house during your annual leave, it is also commonly used to talk more generally about taking a vacation anywhere within your own country. Despite a growing trend for international holidays over the past few decades (before the Covid-19 pandemic, Swedes were among the most-travelled nationalities in the world), spending time in summer homes remained a calendar staple for both wealthy families and those on lower incomes.

“I think in the Swedish mentality, it becomes something almost necessary in order to connect with nature and recharge your batteries for long, dark and cold winter,” explains Jennifer Dahlberg, a US-born blogger and author who is currently writing a book set in the Stockholm archipelago, where she’s spent summers for the past two decades.