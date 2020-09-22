Would you pay to follow an influencer?

The creators of Sorted Food, a YouTube cooking channel with 2.4 million subscribers, recognised they were falling into the trap so many digital content makers do. Their channel was hugely popular, but they weren’t doing things the way they wanted, instead posting videos designed to please YouTube’s algorithm.

“We realised if we weren’t careful, we could find ourselves playing to create content by the rules of the platform, rather than what our community and audience wanted,” explains Ben Ebbrell, one of the co-founders of Sorted, which has five on-screen members and 18 behind the scenes. They had seen the popularity of their videos wax and wane on YouTube, and didn’t want to be beholden to its whims. It’s a feeling almost every YouTuber has, but few do anything about it.

Sorted did, coming up with a solution that would support their business whether YouTube promoted them or not. Alongside their free channel, they set up a paid membership club, which gave people access to exclusive apps, a weekly podcast and original content. They advertised the club in their videos and across their existing social media platforms.

Launched in 2019 after a year of development, The Sorted Club was one of the first of its kind. It was a gamble for the YouTubers, who bet that their audience would follow them off the platform. So far, they’ve been right: they have thousands of members, and between March and May 2020, the number of club members paying £4.99 a month grew 37%.