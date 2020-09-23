What remote jobs tell us about inequality

In mid-March, the University of Chicago was among the schools and institutions forced to close amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Students went home; teaching and research had to go remote overnight. For economists Jonathan Dingel and Brent Neiman, both professors at the university’s Booth School of Business, the hasty transition meant a crash course in giving classes over Zoom, and balancing research with domestic chores.

Dingel says he was surprised at how easily he transitioned to online work, but was acutely aware many workers and occupations would be much less able to. As the crisis threatened to stretch many months longer, it became clear those who couldn’t make the switch would be at serious risk of losing their income and even their jobs. That meant working out how many occupations could feasibly be done remotely would be essential for anticipating the long-term impact of the pandemic.

The pair assessed more than 800 occupations to work out which ones could be done remotely, before checking US employment data to see how many of each of these jobs exist in the US. They calculated that up to 37% of jobs in the US could be done from home.

But their study also highlighted that the jobs best suited to going remote were well-paid, white-collar occupations in big cities, while those in industries like agriculture and hospitality were much harder to switch. This suggests that the economic impact of the pandemic could be highly unequal, severely impacting some industries and regions while leaving others relatively unscathed.