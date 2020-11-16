What happens to workplace perks when no-one’s in the office?

Greg Domino remembers the majestic views of New York City from his former company’s office on the seventy-second floor of a Financial District skyscraper. The view was one of many perks that the sports-streaming service afforded to office workers like him. Domino, a 33-year-old PR professional, recalls “these gorgeous panoramic views of New York, ping-pong tables, kombucha, often times breakfast”. Employees' Instagram Stories were flooded with images of their office trappings.

But when the office temporarily closed eight months ago due to the pandemic, Domino wasn’t wistful about losing his daily dose of corporate culture, the view or free kombucha. He relished working on simpler terms from his house for the first few months. And since being made redundant by the company in September, he’s realised he doesn’t want the fancy office back at all. “As the father of two small kids with a wife who also works," he says, "the flexibility of being home far outweighs [the office perks]”.

Over the past several years, more and more companies have been offering flashy amenities in the hope that it will help them compete for top talent. But with many corporate employees working from home since the start of the Covid-19 lockdowns, it’s unclear what purpose office spaces with ping-pong tables, espresso bars, meditation rooms and other enticing perks serve when there aren’t any employees in the building to use them.