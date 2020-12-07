Why the pandemic is causing spikes in break-ups and divorces

Turner says the decision to split with her partner was mutual, and they remain friends. For them, the trigger was deciding to sleep in separate bedrooms to reduce the risk of infection for Turner, who has a pre-existing medical condition, and realising it “didn’t really make a difference” to the quality of their relationship. But like many pandemic break-ups, theirs also coincided with communication problems. She says, “we were getting on each other’s nerves, and not really talking properly.” An increase in Turner’s domestic workload, as she home-schooled her son and looked after a relative’s children, also caused friction. She says her partner found it difficult that her attention was elsewhere, while she struggled with the fact that he could leave the house to meet colleagues at a plumbing company while she was stuck at home.

For other couples, the increase in mental health problems linked to the pandemic is playing a role in break-ups. When Marie, a 43-year-old editor in Amsterdam, caught Covid-19 in March, it made her partner’s anxiety disorder “spiral out of control”. She says, “I had to handle everything while we were quarantined – for almost a month – and it was absolutely exhausting." A victim of “long Covid”, by July she was still finding it a struggle to organise her time beyond “the bare essentials” of part-time work and looking after their four-year-old. “Unfortunately, our relationship was one of the elements that demanded too much effort on my part: emotionally, mentally and physically. So, I asked him for a separation. It just felt like a matter of life or death.”

But relationship experts believe that even strong couples who weren’t facing problems before the pandemic, and avoided major shifts in household health or dynamics may also be susceptible to break-ups. This is because the pandemic has taken away “well-established routines that offered comfort, stability and rhythm”, explains Ronen Stilman, a psychotherapist and spokesperson for the UK Council for Psychotherapy. Without these, this leaves partners with limited opportunities to “seek other forms of support or stimulation” beyond their relationship, which can put them under strain. Stilman says, “More people are finding themselves trapped in a situation where they are struggling to cope with what is going on for them as well as what is going on between them. Like a pressure cooker that does not let any pressure out, the lid can eventually pop and the relationship breaks down.”