Why our relationship with young achievers is so complicated

When Amanda Gorman performed her poetry at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration, she ignited a media frenzy. Part of the reason was her powerful and poignant work, but there was also another factor: her age. At 22, Gorman is America’s youngest-ever inaugural poet, after becoming the first national youth poet laureate at 19. Her much-praised performance led to viral memes, multiple book deals and a contract with talent management agency IMG Models.

Gorman joins the ranks of other young super-achievers venerated by society, like Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen, who became a grandmaster aged 13; Argentine football player Lionel Messi, who joined Barcelona’s pro team at 17; classical-music prodigy Alma Deutscher, who at 10 was the youngest British composer signed by an agent; and Pakistani women’s education activist Malala Yousafzai, who at 17 was the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient. History books will record not only their talents, but the fact that their achievements came so young.

Yet it’s not just the most famous prodigies that Western culture idolises. We glorify young achievement across the board through media awards like Forbes and Inc.’s 30 Under 30 lists, Glamour’s College Women of the Year awards and Time’s recently-inaugurated Kid of the Year awards. Such lists spotlight young people accomplishing impressive feats in art, science and business, many of which have a wider positive impact.