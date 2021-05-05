Why we gloss over great ideas – and invest in bad ones

Few decisions change the world – and the truly revolutionary choices are rarely made by doctoral students. But, in 1995, a young computer scientist at Stanford University was trying to pick the subject of his dissertation. He knew that his subject choice could influence his whole career, and so he made a list of about 10 ideas that had caught his eye.

One of those options concerned the relatively new-fangled World Wide Web, which had only been invented six years prior. The student wondered whether it might be possible to chart the hyperlinks between sites, in much the same way that academics chart their citations.

As you may have guessed, that student was Larry Page, and his project – initially called BackRub – would eventually form the basis of the PageRank algorithm behind Google’s search engine. Google’s parent company Alphabet is now worth more than a trillion dollars.

In hindsight, the genius of the idea – which permanently changed the way we navigate the internet, and earned Page around $100bn (£70bn) in personal wealth – may seem obvious. Yet, it’s easy to imagine an alternative world in which Page instead settled on another project that might have seemed like the perfect material to gain the PhD.

In general, research shows people rarely assess the value of their own ideas accurately. This means that we often fail to see the potential in our best ideas, leading us to jettison them and waste time on less promising ventures. Fortunately, these studies also suggest some clever ways to avoid making this mistake.

The benefits of being second place

One of the most insightful studies comes from Professor Justin Berg at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. In a series of experiments, he asked participants to invent new products or services – such as novel forms of fitness equipment or exciting travel experiences. The participants first brainstormed a list of initial ideas, which they personally ranked in order of preference, after which they were given more time to develop their concepts. A team of independent judges then rated the quality of the final designs.

Analysing the data across the group, Berg found that, on average, the participant’s first choice often failed to impress. Instead, it tended to be the participant’s second favourite idea that generated more excitement from others.