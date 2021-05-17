Why swearing could have a place in the office

This article contains strong language that some readers may find offensive

When frustrations mount at work, maybe you think some unsavoury words about a colleague’s actions or a client’s email. (Maybe, while working at home on your own, you even say them aloud, too.) But seldom do the choice phrases we keep to ourselves spill out into the professional field; according to the largely unwritten rules governing workplace behaviour, conventional wisdom says swear words aren’t a part of a polished vocabulary.

However, things don’t always work out that way – even on the world stage. In early May, as tensions mounted between China and the Philippines over disputed waters in the South China Sea, Teodoro Locsin, the Philippine Foreign Minister, sent a startling tweet from his personal account: China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see… O…GET THE FUCK OUT

As expected, backlash and criticism followed. But while Locsin retracted his statement, he also tweeted that "usual suave diplomatic speak gets nothing done". True, there’s nothing diplomatic about all-caps Twitter swearing – and Locsin certainly got the world’s attention, arguably accomplishing exactly what the tweet was meant to.

So, what should we take away from this unusual display? Is there actually a strategic way to deploy a swear word to get what you want? Actually, while swearing may still be well outside the realm of what’s considered acceptable in a workplace lexicon, there may be some benefits to a carefully placed swear word or two.

Even the worst words exist for a reason

The fact that there are some words that should never be spoken at work – or, often, anywhere – is well established. Hate speech, racist or sexist remarks and abusive language are never justified, and don’t have any strategic use. However, there’s a whole range of other swear words whose place is a bit more nebulous. These words, of varying strength, are not actually harmful, but could be considered impolite.

Regardless of which word you choose, though, business etiquette expert Dianne Gottsman argues that these those words have no place at work. Gottsman, founder of The Protocol School of Texas, adds that they aren’t really necessary, anyway.

Gottsman points to a scene from the classic 1981 film Mommie Dearest, in which Faye Dunaway, playing Joan Crawford, walks into a boardroom and tells the “fellas” not to mess with her – albeit far less politely. “I love that,” says Gottsman. “But would I walk into a boardroom and say that? No. I’d think it, and my demeanour would show it, but I don’t have to say those words to get things done. [Locsin] did not have to say that word on Twitter to get something done.”