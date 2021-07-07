Why introverts didn't actually 'win' lockdown

For many, the pandemic lockdowns represented a dark cloud with no silver lining. But there was one group that was commonly believed to benefit from the enforced isolation: introverts.

Writer Jon Ronson was among the first to raise this possibility. “For introverts, self-isolating is no big deal, so I actually think we’re going to be fine,” he told BBC Newsnight on 20 March 2020. “The people I’m worried about are extraverts and the people who aren’t used to this kind of situation.”

Ronson’s views were shared by many others across the world. A journalist at the news site Bloomberg declared that introverts would find the experience of lockdown “liberating”. Reuters ran with the headline “No parties, no problem: Introverts don't mind sheltering at home”. One columnist for the Daily Telegraph in Australia even chastised the “introvert pride” movement for “taunting” extraverts with their unalloyed enjoyment during the crisis. “Get some perspective. Please,” he wrote.

The reality, however, turns out to be far different. Psychologists have now tested the influence of personality on people’s mental health during the pandemic – and their results suggest that introverts found it much harder to cope with the isolation than many had expected. Besides highlighting some common misconceptions about different personality types and their need to socialise, the insights from these studies can help us all to navigate life post-lockdown, as we start to mingle once again.

Turning inwards

First, a reminder of these traits’ scientific definitions. Introversion and extraversion are extreme points of the same spectrum, which psychologists can measure by asking people to rate statements about themselves on a scale of 1 (disagree) to 5 (agree strongly). They include:

Are you inclined to keep in the background on social occasions?

Are you inclined to limit your acquaintances to a select few?

and

Do you like to have many social engagements?

Are you a happy-go-lucky individual?

Do you like to play pranks upon others?

If you agree more with the first set of statements, and disagree with the second set, then you would lie towards the introverted end of the spectrum; if your answers follow the opposite pattern, you are more extraverted. (Those who lie in the middle, like me, are “ambiverts” – a little bit of both.) Note that introversion and extraversion aren’t necessarily related to shyness. Introverts simply find solitary activities to be more interesting and energising, and busy social events draining, whereas extraverts prefer to look for stimulation outside themselves.

Based purely on these definitions, it would certainly make sense for introverts to enjoy the quiet of lockdown – yet previous research, conducted before the pandemic, had already suggested reasons that this might not be the case.