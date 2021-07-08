How an 'inherited' work ethic shapes some workers

As a kid, I loved going to hospital.

No, I wasn’t a patient. My mother, a nurse who was working up to 60 hours a week at two hospitals in Los Angeles, would occasionally smuggle me into the ward where she was working a graveyard shift. She’d find me an empty room, where I’d stay up late watching TV and playing with the adjustable bed; in the morning I’d breakfast on single-serving cereal boxes my mum would bring from the cafeteria. These things were a treat.

It took me years to realise that sleepovers in a hospital room weren’t normal, but the make-do habit of a single immigrant mother who lacked consistent childcare and was striving for financial independence.

Many children of Korean immigrants to the US have similar stories of parents putting in long hours and finding resourceful ways of achieving their goals. These practices are sometimes venerated as part of an intense work ethic and commitment to education demonstrated by successful immigrant groups, including Koreans in the US and Nigerians in the UK.

Yet while children of these first-generation immigrants no doubt benefited from their parents’ intense effort, some are questioning the ingrained ideas about work that they grew up with, as they face different career issues and forge different stories of success.

Hard work and the first generation

Immigrant circumstances are incredibly varied, depending on factors including documented migration status, financial resources and political climate. A combination of factors, including who is able to migrate, means that for certain immigrant groups, the statistics related to achievement are impressive overall.

Nigerians are among the most educated ethnic groups in the UK, for example. Nigerian immigrants are over twice as likely as the British national average to hold at least a bachelor’s degree (and over eight times as likely as people in Nigeria). In the US, meanwhile, Koreans have seen dramatic increases in income and status over the course of a generation. More than one-third of Korean immigrants to the US have created their own businesses.

Despite lots of talk of cultural values, there’s no inherent reason for the success of certain immigrant groups. In the modern day, one key factor can be hyper-selective immigration policies that focus on highly educated and skilled people, says Onoso Imoagene, a sociologist at New York University, Abu Dhabi. In other words, countries with restrictive immigration programmes, like Canada and the UK, give preferential treatment to certain groups of high achievers. For Nigerians, for example, a common immigration pathway is to obtain a student visa. Even during periods of looser immigration programmes, it has been mainly people of economic means who can afford to navigate complicated application requirements and move countries. It’s no surprise then that those groups, and their children, often do well.

But that success is hard-won, given the many obstacles faced by the foreign-born. These include structural barriers including accent-based discrimination, stereotyping and the difficulty of transferring credentials between countries. Hallmarks of success – such as homeownership, financial support to relatives in the country of origin, or the increased comfort and choices of the next generation – are often the product of intense toil; reliance on ethnic and religious networks of support, if they exist; and sacrifice.