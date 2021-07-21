Ya miao: Taiwan's workers revolt by ‘squeezing the second’

It always surprises Julia Hsu, a secretary at one of the many cram schools in Taiwan, when one of her colleagues voluntarily chooses to report for work early. While 27-year-old Hsu understands the importance of being on time, appearing at work early holds no appeal at all.

In most Taiwanese workplaces, being early for work is frowned upon – not by management, but by peers within the rank and file. As a result, these offices tend to see a flurry of arrivals as staff clock in up to seconds before the workday is due to start. Being punctual to the second is so important, says Hsu, that staff sit outside and wait for exactly the right time before they set foot in the office.

The practice has a name: ‘ya miao’, or ‘squeezing the second’. It’s entrenched among workers in family-owned companies or larger, more traditional institutions, who are used to working long hours under close supervision. In highly regimented workplaces, ya miao has become the most effective – albeit passive-aggressive – way for staff to assert a form of control.

‘A revolt against presenteeism’

It’s difficult to find an individual or group who can explain exactly when or why ya miao first came to be. But the practice is so widespread that it’s hard to find an industry in which workers willingly appear at their workplaces any sooner than they must. “There is some pressure to conform to ya miao, and that pressure is unseen,” says Huang Jia-ya, 30, a former tour guide who now works at a non-profit organisation. “People feel that ya miao is something that they need to follow, and it’s become a cultural practice.”