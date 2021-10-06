Can you get ahead at work if you don't 'buy in'?

On Will’s first day as an engineer at a digital payment-services company, based in California’s Bay Area, an employee gave him and his fellow new hires a tour of the office. Their guide stopped them in front of a sign, emblazoned with the company’s core value: universally empowering the platform’s users.

Over and over again, says Will, the company emphasised this mission, expecting workers to ‘buy in’ – in meetings, leadership conversations, promotional videos about the company’s achievements. “That was always the focus,” says Will.

Although he was on board initially, happily attending company events and working at the weekend, Will’s enthusiasm for the company’s mission faded during his four-year tenure. He felt his employer didn’t actually practise what it so emphatically preached, and he started to notice discrepancies between their mission and what he was seeing play out. He became increasingly disenchanted with his work, realising he no longer ‘bought in’ to the company’s core values.

“My lack of investment in the mission statement definitely led to apathy,” says Will. “That got reflected in my feedback during those promotion cycles, for sure.” Finally, he quit, without another job lined up.

‘Buying in’ can mean many things, depending on the organisation. At the most basic level, buy-in is the acceptance, support and participation in a company’s plan, goal or policy. At some places, it may be as simple as wearing a company’s T-shirts, or excitedly posting on LinkedIn about an organisation’s mission. In other cases, it can manifest as pressure to join social events with colleagues, or work above and beyond a job description.

According to William Becker, a professor of management at the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, US, buying in can mean workers “consider the organisation part of [themselves]”. In many cases, employees not only get on board with a company’s stated mission, but also the culture, and feel like they share values with the organisation.