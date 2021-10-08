Lördagsgodis: Sweden’s Saturday-only candy tradition

On a Saturday afternoon, the cobblestones of Stockholm’s Liljeholmen square are abuzz with families weaving in and out of the local shopping mall. Look closely, and you’ll spot children tightly clutching a perennial weekly accessory: a bag of loose pick-and-mix.

Swedes are so into the norm of buying and eating candy on Saturdays they’ve even got a special word for it: lördagsgodis, whichliterally translates to ‘Saturday sweets’.

“Lördagsgodis has always been ‘a thing’,” says Robert Lundin, who grew up in the 80s and has just bought marshmallows with his five-year-old daughter. “You wait for Saturday to get your candy. And it's like a small, big event with your parents. And now I do it with my daughter as well.”

The lördagsgodis concept dates to the 1950s. Swedish medical authorities began recommending sweets as a once-a-week treat, to try and limit rising cases of tooth decay as the country became richer, says Sofi Tegsveden Deveaux, an author and lecturer on Swedish culture and values. Swedes’ propensity to “trust the state a lot” encouraged them to follow and stick to the advice to restrict eating sweets to Saturdays, she argues, with the trend evolving into the beloved family-oriented activity that exists today.

“The kids like it, and kids need some good things for themselves,” says Hui Jiang, 34. She moved to Sweden from China a decade ago, and has adopted the tradition within her children, who begin jumping up and down the moment lördagsgodis is mentioned.