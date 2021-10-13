Why service workers are so burned out

When two Category 5 hurricanes hit the US Virgin Island of Saint John in quick succession in 2017, it was the most devastating thing to happen to restaurant owner Karen Granitz in her 50 years in the service industry. But then the 65-year-old picked up the pieces, reopened her business and carried on. “I could see a light at the end of the tunnel,” she recalls.

Covid-19 has been another beast entirely. “There’s no end in sight and we’re not in control, which is very unnerving,” says Granitz. The unprecedented circumstances created by the pandemic ultimately forced her out of business. “I closed the restaurant this past February, not because of a desire to be secluded from Covid, not because we weren’t busy enough, not because I couldn’t get supplies and not because of the shocking misbehaviour of the minority of the masses of tourists we got,” she says. The problem: staff were so burnt out they stopped showing up to work.

“Rude customers were causing tension in house, wearing masks was exhausting and my people were scared, whether they admitted it or not,” she says. When staff didn’t show up for work, Granitz was left to pick up the slack. “I am too old to be carrying on working 16-hour days and doing the work, physically, of six people, so I said I would walk out at the top of my game before a stretcher had to carry me out.”

The World Health Organization recognised burnout as an “occupational phenomenon” in 2019. While it’s often discussed in reference to office workers, studies show service-sector workers are uniquely affected by burnout, thanks to a combination of factors including long workdays, odd hours and a lack of regular time off. In many nations, including the United States, they are often under-paid, under-resourced and undervalued, with no sick pay or holiday-pay provision.

Right now, service-industry burnout could be worse than ever, due to a volatile mix of added stressors brought on by the pandemic, including unruly customers and dire staff shortages. It’s possible these high levels of burnout could play an important role in helping companies better understand the phenomenon and make changes that could lead to better workplaces. Yet that will be of little comfort to those experiencing daily hardship in customer-facing roles.