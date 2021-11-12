The ripple effect of one employee who hates their job

You may not love your job, but mostly, days are at least tolerable. But an OK day at the office can get much worse when you have a colleague who won’t stop complaining about how bad it is.

They grumble about how their holiday wasn’t approved, how bored they are, how much they hate their boss. Before long, you start to notice how this person’s constant complaining makes your workday actively worse. Over time, you may even start disliking your own job more, viewing the company in a negative new light.

In other words: your colleague’s discontent at work is contagious.

We know the opinions and attitudes of those around us can sway our own moods and perceptions. Just as motivated, cheerful colleagues can inspire us, an office Eeyore can bring us down – and over time, even spread discontent through a team. Unchecked, disgruntled workers can shape colleagues’ views of the workplace negatively, creating an environment in which even more workers may hate their jobs – including you.



How grumbling spreads

There’s evidence to suggest that certain attitudes and behaviours can spread from one person to a group of people quite easily, especially in work contexts: for example, employees are more likely to engage in immoral acts, like lying or stealing, if they work alongside others who commit such acts.

But subtler forms of workplace negativity – like a colleague who just doesn’t like their job and is vocal about it – can also send ripple effects through teams.

Hemant Kakkar, assistant professor of management and organisations at Duke University, US, attributes these ripple effects to a psychological phenomenon called social contagion, wherein attitudes and behaviours spread among others, who then take on those traits. He says this can happen to emotions, too – both positive and negative.