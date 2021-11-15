The long-lasting effects of workplace sexual harassment

The last four years have been dramatic for Kim Beaney, a 42-year-old in Sandiacre, England. But she’s matter-of-fact when describing these events.

In February 2017, she interviewed for the role of trainee inspections driver for Highways England, a government-owned company responsible for motorways and major roads, now known as National Highways. The mother of two was excited about the prospect of a progressive role with good earning potential.

“That was meant to be the start of a career,” says Beaney. “I’ve never really had a career. I’ve always worked just to pay the bills.”

The same day as her interview, a male manager at the company took her phone number from her application form and began messaging her. The messages escalated quickly and obsessively over text and Facebook, and it became obvious that this wasn’t simply workplace banter. He demanded kisses, mentioned sexual favours and sent partly nude photos. He also gaslit her, claiming falsely that her references were so poor that she needed him in order to be hired. And when she mentioned reporting him to HR, he said that he could have her killed.

Beaney felt she had to keep talking with him in order to secure the role. Eventually she was hired, and started work in April at the depot where he’d assigned her. He’d chosen the location so that a friend of his would be her supervisor, and thus would be able to exercise control over her on his behalf. Two weeks after starting work, Beaney brought a grievance to HR, whom she says blamed and belittled her, and rejected her request to change depots. Following an unsuccessful appeal, she resigned in August 2017.

That wasn’t the end of things, though. Beaney filed a claim with the Employment Tribunal, a government body that hears claims of unlawful treatment of employees. Finally, in March 2020, the tribunal ruled in her favour – calling her company’s response “atrociously poor”, and awarding her £74,000 ($100,000) in compensation.

“It was a huge amount of money,” says Beaney, who was in and out of work as her legal case progressed. “But it was never about the money… I did it because I wanted to be heard.” The case has also had broader impacts: in November 2020, Highways England signed a legal document committing to protecting its staff from sexual harassment.