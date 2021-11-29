The benefits of not joining the Great Resignation

More than four million Americans quit their jobs in September 2021. That’s 3% of the US working population – a record-breaking proportion. And it’s not just the US; the Great Resignation is happening across the world, as workers clean out their desks to head for new roles elsewhere. But, at the risk of sounding like your mother, just because everybody else is quitting doesn’t mean you should, too.

While there are plenty of legitimate reasons to quit a job, a general sense of dissatisfaction and a desire for new opportunities aren’t necessarily strong enough justifications to hand in your office pass. Instead, if you’re unhappy with your job, experts say there are powerful reasons right now to work with your existing organisation to build a better role. “People assume you have to go somewhere new to make your job wonderful, and that’s actually not true at all,” says Rebecca Fraser-Thill, a career coach and consultant in New York.

Before the pandemic, having a blunt conversation with your boss about the parts of your job you’d like to change might have seemed unrealistic. But now, as companies focus on retention, the dynamics have shifted. “It’s a conversation that maybe you would have been intimidated to have before, or didn’t feel powerful enough to have,” says California-based executive coach Amii Barnard-Bahn. “But now you should.”

An honest conversation with a company that’s keen to keep you could potentially lead to a broader role, more flexible working conditions or even the kind of career development that propels you up the ladder, experts suggest. So, before you start scouring job adverts, it’s worth exploring the benefits of staying where you are – and how you can change your role for the better.

‘Real power’

Right now, sectors from retail and hospitality to knowledge work and healthcare are seeing an exodus of workers. Not only that, research shows more than 40% of employed people are thinking about quitting, too. Whether they go through with it or not, all the resignation chatter can be infectious.