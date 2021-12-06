Why some work environments breed toxic cultures

When Saurav, 39, moved industries, he expected to have to adapt to a change in pace. What he didn’t expect was to be plunged into a toxic environment, where racial slurs were common and being combative was rewarded.

“Three very senior staff members made transparently Islamophobic comments about an employee who was leaving, using blatantly racist remarks,” he says. “I was astonished to see no internal reprimands or sensitivity training. The industry was a male-dominated sales environment where you simply had to be loud, brash, combative and extroverted to get along and ahead – this often meant taking a no-holds-barred approach to conversation and self-censoring.”

The toxic behaviour deeply embedded in Saurav’s workplace will be recognisable to many – research suggests that one in five American workers have left a job due to a toxic workplace culture, while 64% of employees surveyed in the UK said that experiencing problematic behaviours at work had negatively impacted their mental health. In Saurav’s case, the behaviour at his workplace came to light, but toxicity regularly goes unreported and unchecked in many workplaces.

A common conception is that toxic behaviours are often found in large corporations where competition is fierce and accountability is low – and yet some workers report that the same damaging culture can just as easily be found in smaller, less hierarchical organisations. How can we identify which workplaces are particularly prone to toxicity? And are workers stuck in noxious workplaces if they want to work in certain industries – or is there potential for change?

When workplaces turn toxic

Although there isn’t a well-defined and consistent definition of what makes a workplace “toxic”, there are some key factors to look out for.

“A toxic workplace is a context in which abusive behaviours are almost normalised,” says Thomas Roulet, a professor of organisational theory at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School. “It’s both about how people behave poorly, and how others are affected. A toxic workplace is often also riddled with political behaviours – individuals trying to gain influence without thinking about the consequences for their collaborators.”