Can you ever beat an internal candidate for a job?

You’ve found a job advert that excites you, and you’re already readying yourself to send off an application. Yet, with a little closer examination, the advert seems somehow… off. Maybe the information about the day-to-day role is surprisingly brief, or the application window is very short. Congratulations: you’ve identified a position that’s probably aimed squarely at an internal candidate – one who’s already been picked.
Applying for jobs internal candidates will almost certainly fill can be hugely demoralising. The applications and cover letters – even the emotional energy you spend on the process – end up feeling like a complete waste of your time. Is there a way you can spot these postings in advance to save yourself time and effort – and if you suspect there’s an internal candidate in play, is it even worth applying for a role?
‘Sketchy’ processes
Why post a position when it’s barely open in the first place?
Whether they have a preferred internal candidate or not, some organisations are required to post jobs openly. “This is usually the case in the public sector, but may also be a governance requirement in the private sector,” says Lauri Vaisto, a former recruiter who’s now the strategy and employer brand consultant for the Swedish job-search engine Jobbland.
The idea behind requiring organisations to open hiring to all applicants is recruitment should be meritocratic, adds Daphne Lok, an HR manager in Sydney. “So, if it’s going to be based on merit, how do you determine what that merit is unless you have comparison candidates?”
Sometimes the requirement exists for immigration purposes, to ensure that a foreign resident is only hired for a job that a local can’t fill. For instance, in Australia, companies generally need to have an open recruitment process, even if they already know the overseas worker they want to hire.
An external applicant has the best chance of getting a foot in the door at a new company if they set their sights slightly lower (Credit: Getty Images)
Ideally, all these postings are genuinely competitive, rather than a tick-box obligation before an employer is finally allowed to hire the intended candidate. Yet, all too many job seekers have shared stories of applying for a job, seeing that an internal hire was made and suspecting – or being told – the company’s intention was to hire that current employee all along.
External candidates are not the only ones who notice how unfair this process can be; internal employees can also see the problems – even if they are the ones who theoretically benefit. Last year, Jake, a worker at a meat processing factory in the Southern US, was on the internal side of the equation. The 24-year-old was overqualified, and many employees had taken early retirement due to Covid-19, so Jake soon moved from manual work on the floor to computer-based work in the packaging warehouse. Eventually, he was offered a supervisory position.
The way it came about was strange, though. The department head came into the office where Jake and a colleague were working, saying that he wanted those in the room to know that the job had been posted, and that he couldn’t promote the person he wanted to unless they applied formally through the website. It was clear that he was talking about Jake.
“I remember that part well, because it stuck out to me as a little sketchy that he wouldn’t say it directly for whatever reason,” recounts Jake. He assumed this was a breach of equal-opportunity laws. “I found the job posted listed only as ‘WAREHOUSE’ with almost no description, no title or real requirements.” Once he applied, he was quickly offered the post, even without knowing the job title.
I found the job posted listed only as ‘WAREHOUSE’ with almost no description, no title or real requirements – Jake
Of course, for Jake and his department head, this ‘sketchy’ experience had a positive outcome: Jake got a promotion and a pay rise, while the manager got his preferred candidate in the post. But for anyone else applying to the role, this ‘search’ for a fitting candidate became a demoralising waste of time.
Warning signs
In Jake’s case, the nearly blank job ad was clearly not designed to attract many applicants. But internally geared job ads aren’t always so obvious.
Vaisto, the Jobbland consultant, offers some clues as to whether a position is likely to be filled from within:
-
The job is advertised only on the employer’s website
-
The vacancy seems challenging to fill, but the application time is remarkably short
-
The job ad doesn’t provide contact information or a timescale, or is unusually concise
-
The job description is vague, or is written in a way that assumes the applicant has more information about the job than would realistically be expected of an external applicant
-
The experience and skills required are described with unusual precision, or require an atypical combination of skills that can only reasonably be expected to be met in-house
These can be tell-tale signs – but it’s still important to note list isn’t gospel. “Then again,” cautions Vaisto, “we have to remember that sometimes there are just badly/hastily written job postings. Even if all of the above were to happen, it is not automatically a case of deliberately trying to be misleading.”
And not all job postings aimed at internal candidates are sketchy. Some companies do explicitly state an internal candidate exists for a given role, but that external applications are still welcome. One such company is the Washington Post. According to managing editor Tracy Grant, “Stating that an internal candidate has been identified is a long-standing practice and applies to only a small share of our job postings. We aim to be as transparent as possible when we have someone in mind for a role, and often times other candidates emerge and we may interview them for that role or future opportunities.”
There are some tell-tale warning signs to help you spot 'phantom' job ads (Credit: Getty Images)
So, if you know there’s an internal candidate for a role that’s been advertised – or suspect from the job advertisement that there is one – it’s likely still worth applying.
Jed DeVaro, a management professor at California State University, East Bay, believes an external applicant has the best chance of getting a foot in the door at a new company if they set their sights slightly lower. Especially at higher levels of seniority, companies often hold ‘biased promotion contests’ in which an external applicant has to be far stronger than an internal applicant in order to have a chance.
“Where it becomes really challenging for the external hires is if the move involves not just an external move, but also a promotion at the same time,” says DeVaro, who’s also the author of Strategic Compensation and Talent Management: Lessons for Managers. “So, where the external hire is in a much better spot is if he or she is competing with an internal candidate who’s one level down.”
As dispiriting as it can be to get passed over for jobs, the best strategy may ultimately be to obtain as much information as possible about the role and the company, and chalk up the process to experience if you don’t secure a position after all. Even if a recruiter is just filling a quota for interviews, going through the process might reap benefits for the applicant later on.
“It’s an investment in building a relationship,” according to Michele Aguilar Carlin, the executive vice president of the US-based HR Policy Association. “Especially now, with how scarce talent is, the right job may come up,” and the hiring manager may remember an applicant for a previous position.
Eventually, the external may become the internal.