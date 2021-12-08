Can you ever beat an internal candidate for a job?

You’ve found a job advert that excites you, and you’re already readying yourself to send off an application. Yet, with a little closer examination, the advert seems somehow… off. Maybe the information about the day-to-day role is surprisingly brief, or the application window is very short. Congratulations: you’ve identified a position that’s probably aimed squarely at an internal candidate – one who’s already been picked.

Applying for jobs internal candidates will almost certainly fill can be hugely demoralising. The applications and cover letters – even the emotional energy you spend on the process – end up feeling like a complete waste of your time. Is there a way you can spot these postings in advance to save yourself time and effort – and if you suspect there’s an internal candidate in play, is it even worth applying for a role?

‘Sketchy’ processes

Why post a position when it’s barely open in the first place?

Whether they have a preferred internal candidate or not, some organisations are required to post jobs openly. “This is usually the case in the public sector, but may also be a governance requirement in the private sector,” says Lauri Vaisto, a former recruiter who’s now the strategy and employer brand consultant for the Swedish job-search engine Jobbland.

The idea behind requiring organisations to open hiring to all applicants is recruitment should be meritocratic, adds Daphne Lok, an HR manager in Sydney. “So, if it’s going to be based on merit, how do you determine what that merit is unless you have comparison candidates?”

Sometimes the requirement exists for immigration purposes, to ensure that a foreign resident is only hired for a job that a local can’t fill. For instance, in Australia, companies generally need to have an open recruitment process, even if they already know the overseas worker they want to hire.