Is there a minimum amount of time you need to stay at a job?

“Baby boomers and prior generations typically spent much of their careers in one organisation,” explains Jamie Ladge, associate professor of management and organisational development at Northeastern University in Boston. “More current generations have evolved from this thinking.” While there isn’t clear data to support the idea that younger workers job-hop more than previous generations, most workers today expect to change jobs multiple times over the course of their career as a way of moving up, acquiring new skills or securing a better package. Job-hopping is also more common in certain industries, like in tech.

“Moving jobs has become a choice, and one that often says more about the employer, rather than the employee,” says Smets. Workers are increasingly seeking out workplaces that prioritise employee wellbeing and engagement, rather than staying put at a ‘bad’ employer. This shift has been greatly accelerated by the pandemic, amid heightened sensitivities over burnout and unhealthy working practices – and into this environment has come the so-called Great Resignation, leaving some employers struggling to fill roles.

Right now, “there is less stigma attached to job-hopping or having shorter stints than in previous years”, says Sullivan. “The pandemic is a big factor, which caused many people to be out of a job, laid off or quit for many reasons ranging from caregiving to health and safety. Especially in the current tight labour market, hiring managers are more understanding about employment gaps or overall brief changes.”

Smets believes that while some of the stigma of leaving a job within a year remains, traditional ideas around ideal length of tenure are being called into question, amid a “notable power shift between employers and employees”. But he also says that a new employer will want an explanation for a suspiciously short tenure on your CV: “A critical part of the narrative is to make credible why the new job is a destination of choice, rather than an escape route,” he says.

The best way to explain

All this means that while an early departure from a company shouldn’t rule you out of contention as a candidate for other jobs, explaining your move well is crucial to winning over hiring managers who will still favour applicants who’ve demonstrated stickability.

“Hiring managers want to know why you want to be there, just to get some reassurance that you will stay,” says Smets. They may also want to know how you left things with your old employer. “Explain how you decided to leave your former organisation, but still organised a robust hand-over and agreed a leaving date that wouldn’t leave your team in the lurch – even if it is after just a month. If you can do that, then you can demonstrate reliability and commitment even while moving jobs quickly.”

If the job you left was very different to what was advertised, it’s OK to explain that, says Ladge. “Often times, companies and hiring managers don’t take the time to give a realistic preview for a job, or they may not do the legwork to know the job well enough and translate that to the employee,” says Ladge. “So the employee comes in thinking the job is one thing and it ends up being something totally different.

Sullivan also believes that in general, when explaining a speedy departure, the “key is to be upfront and able to provide context”. But she suggests focusing on positive topics linked to the new role rather than taking a deep dive into what went wrong at the previous one.

“If a potential employer asks about past experiences that you know were not ideal, it’s better to keep the discussion diplomatic and focus instead on why you’re excited [about] this potential role or company,” says Sullivan. “What you bring to a job and why it excites you matters now and means more to a hiring manager than what you’ve left behind.”



Convincing a potential employer that you’re the right hire, despite a little job-hopping, may ultimately come down to whether they believe that the skills you’ll bring outweigh the risks around whether you’ll stay. “Employers want someone who they can invest in, and will in turn stay and grow within the company and their role,” says Sullivan.