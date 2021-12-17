Why tiny words like 'yup' can send you into a tailspin

Thank you, great job

Seeing this simple phrase in an email should make me happy – yet, without the warmth of an exclamation point, I feel a twinge of panic, even sadness. I understand different work and social cultures have different communication norms, yet part of my brain is working double-time to parse the subtext of that great job, minus punctuation. Did I do something wrong to deserve a frigid response? Was it frigid at all?

Of course, I’m not alone in applying microscopic scrutiny to words or phrases and their punctuation over email and chat. The way we use written language changes constantly. Not every phrase is loaded, yet we often jolt when certain short words and phrases show up in our inbox or chat windows, unpunctuated: “sure”, “OK”, “fine”, “yup”, “no prob”, gotcha”, or even “yes”, “no”, “thank you”, and “sorry”.

What is it about these short, common words and phrases that lend themselves to such varied interpretation when written? Why, when they leave the realm of speech and show up in informal written messages, do they seem to carry so much weight? And can an emailed “OK” ever really be simply OK?

Lost in translation

There is a big difference between dropping a casual, “OK” or “sure” in an in-person conversation versus sending the same word in text.

This is because when we speak to others in person, we’re using and interpreting countless subtle cues. “In a face-to-face or synchronous conversation, where we have our voices and our faces to use, something like ‘sure’ would be paired with a facial expression or a tone of voice to give extra context cues,” says Michelle McSweeney, US-based linguist and author of The Pragmatics of Text Messaging. “We assume that our conversation partners know what we’re trying to say.”