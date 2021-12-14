How the Great Resignation is turning into the Great Reshuffle

The Great Resignation of the past year appears to still be in full swing: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 3% of the US workforce resigned in October, following a record-high in September. As often discussed, some resignations are people taking sabbaticals, early retirement or dropping out of the workforce for caring responsibilities. But that only tells part of the story.

Workers – globally, in many instances – aren’t just leaving the workforce; millions of people are reconfiguring their careers. Some are leveraging the current hiring crisis to get into better positions. Others have decided to work for themselves – with the number of self-employed workers in the US rising by 500,000 since the pandemic.

Many more, however, are simply shifting into new industries and careers that offer higher wages or align more with their values. “For talented individuals, in high-demand industries like tech, we’re seeing a lot of movement,” says Anthony Klotz, an associate professor of management at Texas A&M University, US, and the originator of the term ‘Great Resignation’. “People are finding jobs that give them the right pay, benefits and work arrangements in the longer term.”

Rather than merely being a ‘Great Resignation’ in which people simply quit and walk away, the current disruption is seeing a large swath of employees move around the job market. Workers have agency: they’re fine-tuning a better work-life balance and making deliberate choices as to where their careers are heading next. “There’s now a greater ability for people to fit work into their lives, instead of having lives that squeeze into their work,” says Klotz.

These “pandemic epiphanies”, as Klotz calls them, have helped many people find more of what they want out of work – and get it. But is this job shuffling just a lockdown-induced phenomenon, or is large-scale swapping the way of the future? If so, this could have longer-term implications for the global labour force writ large.