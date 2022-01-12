Can a career coach find you your dream job?

For many people, logging back on after the holidays brings that nagging feeling to the fore: do I really want to spend another year in this job?

Almost everyone goes through a period of questioning their work, perhaps after a major life change, when their job stops being challenging, or when there's simply something else they’d rather be doing. But after nearly two years of the pandemic, it feels like there have never been so many people rethinking their careers.

While workers can turn to friends and family to work through these crises, in recent years, a vast career coaching industry has sprung up, promising to help people find new direction in their working lives, and gain the skills to set and achieve their goals.

Coaching has gone from being the preserve of executive elites to something made increasingly available as a company perk, or sought out by individuals. But it’s an unregulated industry, and a coach can be a significant expense. So, what exactly is career coaching – and what is it not? How do you find a good coach, and what can you expect if you decide to enlist the services of one in the new year?

‘Get unstuck’

Data from the International Coaching Federation (ICF), one of the leading global bodies on professional coaching, indicates just how much the industry has grown in recent years. CEO Magdalena Mook, based in Lexington, Kentucky, US, says when she began working for the ICF in 2005, it had 8,000 members. “We’re closing in on 50,000 right now,” she says, and more than half are outside the United States. The ICF estimates that in 2019, there were 71,000 career coach practitioners around the world, and that the industry is worth an estimated $2.8bn (£2.1bn) globally.

Mook believes where once coaching was the preserve of upper management, there's growing recognition that everyone can benefit from advice on how to develop their career. Companies have begun introducing in-house coaching programmes, she says, while younger people in particular, when they start a new job, are expecting to have access to coaching “almost as a demand rather than a perk”.