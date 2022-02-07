The salary ignorance that keeps many workers underpaid

For many people, wanting a bigger salary is a major motivating factor for looking for a new job. While it’s not the only consideration, if you can earn more money doing the same work elsewhere, it’s worth at least exploring your options. But to do that, you first need to believe in the possibility of being paid more for the same work.

According to a recent study, most people significantly underestimate what people are earning in similar jobs elsewhere. The researchers argue this holds back people from seeking better paid jobs or higher pay for their current role, and that it particularly disadvantages the lowest earners. They suggest that if workers were more aware of salary disparities, at least 10% of low-paying jobs would simply not be viable at current pay rates.

What exactly stops us from believing that the grass might be greener on the other side?

Although people are increasingly aware of the benefits of salary transparency, particularly as a means of reducing the gender pay gap, in general we remain reluctant to talk about pay openly. There are also powerful reasons people don’t seek out salary information. Yet, it’s clear that in many cases, it would be to our advantage to be more informed about pay. With workers in greater demand than ever amid the upheavals of the pandemic, developing a little more salary curiosity could well pay dividends.

Pessimistic beliefs

Nina Roussille, an economist at the London School of Economics, was part of a team from US, UK and German universities who set out to explore how workers view their “outside options” when it comes to pay. Their study, carried out in 2019 and 2020 in Germany, surveyed 516 people who were broadly representative of the working population “to try to measure first, people’s beliefs about what they could make elsewhere” and then see “how it compares to what they could actually make”, says Roussille.