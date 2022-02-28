Are workers really quitting over company values?

When Jason accepted a software-engineering role at a Big Tech company, it appeared to be the pinnacle of his career. Not only was he offered a six-figure salary, but it would also be the opportunity to work at one of the most valuable firms in the world, in the heart of Silicon Valley.

But barely weeks into the new job, Jason was already questioning his decision: the company’s values gave him an ethical dilemma. “My employer would always claim that it was too hard to solve issues created by its algorithm: echo chambers, misinformation, mental health problems,” he explains. “However, given the company's sheer amount of resources and engineers, it never seemed like it actually cared about fixing them.”

Less than a year after landing the role, Jason quit. “My team had just finished a new feature, and it was a big milestone for the company,” he says. “And I realised I didn’t care at all: it wasn’t going to improve my career, and I wasn’t making the world better. It was only to benefit a company that was already worth hundreds of billions of dollars.”

The shake-up from the Great Resignation has shown that many workers are shifting to jobs that offer better perks: be it greater flexibility, work-life balance or even pay. But there has also been a growing narrative that more employees, like Jason, are now quitting based on how well corporate values align with their own.

Emerging data suggests employees are indeed becoming more ethically driven. In a recent study from California-based management consultancy Blue Beyond Consulting, seen by BBC Worklife, 80% of US and Canadian workers surveyed stated it was important that company values were consistent with their own. However, there also appears to be a disconnect: only 57% of employees reported that their values did actually align, with only around half of respondents stating that a misalignment would actually lead them to quit.

Although there’s evidence some workers are leaving their posts – and also refusing to take new jobs – at companies that don’t share their views, the narrative is complicated. Not all workers are walking the walk, even with the option to go. Many are also simply not in the privileged position to be able to leave, especially when they depend on the salary and don’t have an alternative lined up.

The visibility of values

In many instances, workers have never been more attuned to what companies value. “In the information and social media age, it’s easier than ever to find out where businesses stand on wider issues,” says Mark Bolino, director of management and international business at the University of Oklahoma, US.

Recently, worker conditions during the pandemic as well as social-justice movements have led employees to expect greater corporate transparency into where companies stand on crucial political, environmental and social issues – alongside their ethics around business. As a result, in the past two years, workers have increasingly pushed companies to not only speak out on these societal matters, but also follow up with action and accountability.